Putin decides to gift land in Crimea to 'heroes of war'

1
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, has issued an order, which stipulates that free land plots in the suburbs of Moscow, Crimea and Sevastopol will be given to participants of the war in Ukraine.

Source: Ostorozhno Novosti (Warning, News) agency on Telegram; a copy of Putin's decree

Details: According to the decree, Putin decided to give land to military personnel awarded for their merits in the war, the veterans, and relatives of the perished army servicemen.

The decree was signed on 19 December.

&nbsp;

Background: On 19 December, Putin's plane entered the airspace of Belarus.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Recommended Stories

  • Russia gets another 250 Shahed UAVs from Iran Zelenskyy

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the Russian Federation received a new batch of Iranian-made drones; the occupiers have received 250 Shahed UAVs in total. Source: address by the President of Ukraine to the participants of the meeting of the leaders of the United Kingdom's Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF); Office of the President of Ukraine Quote: "Ukraine was again attacked by Iranian-made drones this night.

  • Off-duty Volusia deputy arrested on DUI charge

    Volusia County Sheriff's Deputy Julia Curtin was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol late Saturday in Seminole County, a release stated.

  • Buncombe Sheriff: 2 found dead at Fletcher gas station from apparent gunshot wounds

    Two people were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds at a Fletcher gas station, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's office.

  • Troy police asking for help identifying theft, pursuit suspect

    The Troy Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying a suspect in a theft incident from Sunday.

  • Russian invaders do not let people out of occupied territories for 3 days in a row

    Russian invaders have stopped letting people leave the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine; not a single resident has left the city since 15 December. Source: Ivan Fedorov, the Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram Quote from Fedorov: "Ruscists [Russian forces - ed.

  • Fragments of downed drone found in Kyiv

    Fragments of a downed Russian drone have been found in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv. Source: press service of the National Police in Kyiv Details: The police have reported that a resident of the capital has noticed items that looked like fragments of a Russian UAV's engine on the sidelines among the trees.

  • Rwanda migrant plan is lawful, High Court rules

    The government's plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda has been deemed lawful by the High Court.

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Makes First Belarus Visit in Three Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin made his first visit to Belarus for more than three years after authorities in Kyiv said drone attacks inflicted more damage on the Ukrainian capital’s critical infrastructure. Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersMessi May Not Be Soc

  • Tesla Stock Turns Lower As Poll Results Say Elon Musk Should Step Down As Twitter CEO

    "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll." Musk asked his 122.1 million followers on Sunday.

  • Toronto Hedge Fund Vivid Capital Surges 39% on Lithium Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Vivid Capital Management Inc., a small Canadian hedge fund, has returned 39% this year through November with bets on the lithium sector. Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersMessi May Not Be Soccer’s GOAT for LongToronto-based Vivid, a relatively young firm that mana

  • Hostage talks start after Pakistani Taliban militants seize interrogators

    PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) -Pakistani authorities on Monday opened talks to try to resolve a stand-off with Islamist militants who were holding several security personnel hostage after seizing control of a counter-terrorism facility in the country's northwest a day earlier. Security forces have surrounded the highly fortified military cantonment that houses the interrogation centre in the town of Bannu, where around 20 fighters from Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) - an umbrella group of Islamist and sectarian groups - are holed up. According to a provincial government spokesman, the militants were demanding safe passage to Afghanistan.

  • Job Vacancies Fall 3.3% in Canada, First Quarterly Decline Since Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- The number of vacant jobs in Canada fell for the first time since the pandemic, easing from record highs in a possible turning point for the country’s labor market.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersMessi May Not Be Soccer’s GOAT for LongOpenings fell 3.3% on a sea

  • Russia's military needed up to 72 hours to approve a strike — making soldiers hit Ukrainian targets too late: report

    The effectiveness of the Ukrainian air defense system gave the country a critical advantage early on, according to a New York Times investigation.

  • Ford Stock Falls. Don’t Let $1.7 Billion Truck Rollover Trial Distract You.

    Hearings are set for Monday related to a product liability case that resulted in a $1.7 billion punitive award against Ford. Investors seem to be a little nervous about the case.

  • Russian occupiers conduct searches of Crimean Tatars: 2 persons detained

    Russian invaders searched the places of residence of Crimean Tatars in the Dzhankoi district of Russian-occupied Crimea, on the morning of 19 December. Two people have been taken away to an unknown location.

  • "Fortnite" maker Epic Games to settle alleged privacy violation for $520 million

    It will pay a record penalty of $275 million for violating the children's privacy law and adopt strong default privacy settings for young people. Epic Games will also pay $245 million to refund consumers duped by so-called "dark patterns" into making purchases they did not intend to make, the FTC said. "Epic used privacy-invasive default settings and deceptive interfaces that tricked Fortnite users, including teenagers and children," said FTC Chair Lina Khan in a statement.

  • John Bolton: Donald Trump has no philosophy. “It’s performance art.”

    Donald Trump’s month-old presidential campaign has been chaotic. His recent call for the termination of the Constitution irked his former National Security Advisor John Bolton so much that Bolton is considering a presidential run to knock Trump off his perch. “Donald Trump has no philosophy,” Bolton tells Ali Velshi. “There is no Trumpism and there’s no real succession to Trump.” While he acknowledges that there’s a “virus of isolationism” within the GOP, he downplays Trump’s politics as “performance art” and says it’s “delusional” to think his party is unfixable. “It’s the job of Republicans to repair the damage [Trump’s] done.”

  • NBA referee John Goble explains Ja Morant ejection vs. Thunder

    NBA official John Goble explained why Ja Morant was assessed two technical fouls and ejected in the Memphis Grizzlies loss to the Thunder.

  • Russia Can Finally See That Putin’s ‘Days Are Numbered’

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesMore than two decades after he came to power, President Putin’s grip on the Russian people is finally starting to falter.The war in Ukraine has opened up a credibility gap, and for the first time many Russians no longer feel they can trust what their leader is saying to them. Combined with tough economic sanctions, funds being re-allocated to the war, and conscription drives across the country, the costs of this vainglorious conquest

  • 'Weekend Update' Co-Anchor Colin Jost Destroys Trump Over His Ridiculous NFTs

    Jost weighed in on the drop of the former president’s $99 “digital trading cards,” a collection that’s been subject to ridicule.