Putin decides to gift land in Crimea to 'heroes of war'

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, has issued an order, which stipulates that free land plots in the suburbs of Moscow, Crimea and Sevastopol will be given to participants of the war in Ukraine.

Source: Ostorozhno Novosti (Warning, News) agency on Telegram; a copy of Putin's decree



Details: According to the decree, Putin decided to give land to military personnel awarded for their merits in the war, the veterans, and relatives of the perished army servicemen.

The decree was signed on 19 December.

Background: On 19 December, Putin's plane entered the airspace of Belarus.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!









