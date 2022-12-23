Putin decides not to go to Uralvagonzavod, goes to Tula to talk about army needs instead

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, planned a trip to Nizhny Tagil [Russia’s west] to the Uralvagonzavod military plant on 23 December; but instead, he went to Tula [central Russia – ed.], where he will hold a meeting focused on the provision of Russian occupiers in Ukraine.

Source: Russian media 1, Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti; Kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS

Details: Reportedly, a motorcade of five Aurus Sedans arrived in Yekaterinburg for Putin's meeting, but they proved unnecessary because he did not arrive.

Also in Yekaterinburg, on the eve of the planned visit, bus drivers in Yekaterinburg were banned from dropping off passengers during the approach of the presidential motorcade. The sky was closed over the Sverdlovsk Oblast for three days, and driving schools in Nizhny Tagil were ordered to cancel practical classes on the roads.

Without explaining the reasons, Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, announced that Putin would arrive in Tula on 23 December. There he would get acquainted with the products of the defence industry and hold a meeting about the needs of the military in the war in Ukraine.

It is planned that Putin will visit the Design Bureau of Instrumentation named after Academician Akrady Shipunov, where various weapon systems are made.

On the same day, Sergey Shoigu, the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, visited enterprises of the Kalashnikov concern in Udmurt Republic.

Reportedly, Shoigu examined the latest models of assault rifles and sniper rifles, high-precision ammunition and portable anti-aircraft missile systems produced by Kalashnikov concern.

Background: On 22 December, John Kirby, the spokesman for the US President's National Security Administration, said that the Wagner PMC had received a shipment of weapons from North Korea to strengthen Russian forces in Ukraine.

