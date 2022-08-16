Putin declares hes building a "democratic world," while the West provokes conflicts

Ukrainska Pravda – TUESDAY, 16 AUGUST 2022, 11:58

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that the West created project "anti-Russia" and is provoking conflicts around the world in order to divert the attention of its citizens from the problems in their home countries, while Russia, on the contrary, is building a "democratic world".

Source: Russian state-owned news agency TASS, Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza citing the address of the President of Russia at the Moscow Conference on International Security

Details: Putin is convinced that the Western "globalist elites" are trying to divert the attention of their citizens from acute socio-economic problems in their own countries: falling living standards, unemployment, poverty, deindustrialisation. The president of the aggressor country claims that the Western elites want to project their own failures on Russia and China, while the latter, according to him, do not submit themselves to the "dictatorship of supranational elites" and are building their own sovereign policy.

According to the President of the Russian Federation, the West is provoking conflicts around the world and has created an "anti-Russia" project in order to hide all the above-mentioned shortcomings.

Quote: "Thereby, they are trying with all their might to preserve the hegemony and the power that is slipping through their fingers; they are trying to keep the countries and people in the grip of a neo-colonial order. Their hegemony means stagnation for the whole world, for the whole of civilization, obscurantism and denial of culture, neoliberal totalitarianism.

They need conflicts to maintain their hegemony. That is why they prepared the fate of cannon fodder for the Ukrainian people, implemented the "anti-Russia" project, turned a blind eye to the spread of neo-Nazi ideology, to the mass murders of Donbas residents, pumped and continue to pump the Kyiv regime with weapons, including heavy weapons."

Details: According to him, the Russian Federation is building "a more democratic world where the rights of all peoples are guaranteed".

Quote: "Russia, together with its allies, partners and like-minded people, will improve existing international security mechanisms and create new ones, strengthen its armed forces and other security structures, take other steps to build a more democratic world, where the rights of all peoples and cultural and civilizational diversity are guaranteed."

