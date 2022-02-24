Russia attacks Ukraine

Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alexander Ward, Nahal Toosi and Paul McLeary
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Missiles struck across Ukraine, including the capital of Kyiv, early Thursday as Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the most dangerous phase of his eight-year war.

Witnesses and reporters heard blasts from Kharkiv in the east to Kyiv in the north to Odessa in the south, signaling Russian’s sights are set far beyond the Donbas region. CNN quoted a Ukrainian government official who said the attack has already led to hundreds of casualties, a figure POLITICO could not immediately verify.

The actions followed Putin’s announcement of a “special military operation” against Ukraine, during which he falsely claimed that two Moscow-backed breakaway regions inside Ukraine were under attack by Kyiv’s forces.

Putin declared: "I have declared a special military operation” for the “demilitarization and de-Nazification of Ukraine.”

"This is the red line that I have spoken of many times,” he continued, apparently wearing the same red tie and speaking from the same office from which he gave an address on Monday. “They have crossed it." Putin vowed not to occupy the country, but demanded that Ukrainian forces lay down their arms or bear responsibility for “bloodshed.”

And in a clear message to the United States and its allies, Putin warned foreign powers not to interfere in his operation: "If you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history. All relevant decisions have been taken. I hope you hear me.”

His pronouncement at 5:45 a.m. Moscow time — during a simultaneous U.N. Security Council meeting in New York, at which Western nations pleaded for Putin to exercise restraint and de-escalate — could spark the largest land war in Europe since World War II, one that could result in the deaths of thousands of Ukrainian and Russian troops and civilians, and spark a refugee crisis.

In a defiant message, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted: “This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now.”

Putin rebuked months of Western diplomatic entreaties to end the crisis sparked by the amassing of Moscow’s nearly 200,000 troops on Ukraine’s border. Instead of shaking American and European hands, the Russian president slapped them away, pointing his forces toward the Ukrainian lands he has directed them to seize.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an impassioned speech in the early hours of Thursday morning local time, rallying his country in the national tongue before switching to Russian in an appeal not to the Kremlin, but to Russian citizens. "Lots of you have relatives in Ukraine, you studied in Ukrainian universities, you have Ukrainian friends,” he said. “You know our character, our principles, what matters to us. Listen to yourselves, to the voice of reason. The people of Ukraine want peace."

Shortly thereafter, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Gen. Mark Milley, the Joint Chiefs chair, told different outlets the Russian assault could begin before the sun rose in Kyiv on Thursday.

They were right.

“The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces,” President Joe Biden said in a statement released by the White House. “President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

Biden will address the nation on Thursday morning and announce further action against Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also scheduled to speak later Thursday morning.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called Russia’s attack “reckless and unprovoked.”

Western leaders warned for weeks that the chances of getting Putin to turn back were low amid intelligence reports that said he had, in recent weeks, sufficient military forces along Ukraine’s border to invade “at any time.” Now they hope that an escalating series of sanctions will prove strong enough to deter Russia from pushing deeper into Ukraine.

“President Putin gets a vote. And if his vote is for aggression, we’re fully prepared for that,” Blinken told ABC News on Wednesday night shortly before the Russian leader’s address.

For the moment, Putin seems willing to withstand the crushing effects of those penalties on his inner circle, his people and the Russian economy. He also seems confident that his reconstituted military can overwhelm Ukraine’s professional and civilian resistance, despite the injection into the country of U.S. and NATO arms, ammunition and funding.

U.S. lawmakers say the West must make Putin pay. “[T]he entire Post World War international order sits on a knife edge. If Putin does not pay a devastating price for this transgression, then our own security will soon be at risk,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), a longtime Ukraine backer on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement.

The latest moves sent markets reeling around the world. Oil prices surged, with the benchmark Brent crude oil topping $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014. Stock futures tumbled due to worries about the impact of higher energy costs, while traders braced for a new round of sanctions against Russia expected from the U.S. and its allies on Thursday.

The Russian president, who first invaded and laid claim to pieces of Ukraine in 2014, has long indicated he believes that Ukraine is a part of Russia.

“Modern Ukraine was entirely created by Russia or, to be more precise, by Bolshevik, Communist Russia. This process started practically right after the 1917 revolution, and Lenin and his associates did it in a way that was extremely harsh on Russia — by separating, severing what is historically Russian land,” he said earlier this week in a dark and meandering speech filled with historical falsehoods.

It seems clear that his goal is to further extend Moscow’s influence over former parts of the Soviet Union, whose dissolution Putin has called the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century.”

How far his desire to reclaim former glories will drive him during the conflict remains a big question at the start of this new phase in the war. U.S. and European officials, as well as analysts, assess that Russia will try to take eastern Ukrainian lands up to the Dnieper river that roughly bifurcates the country. And with varying levels of confidence, they suggest that Russia has designs to capture Kyiv, not just attack it.

To date, neither the U.S. nor any NATO country says it wants to send troops to assist Kyiv –– leaving Ukrainians largely on their own to fight against Moscow’s troops. The U.S. and its allies intend to continue supplying the Ukrainians with arms throughout the war.

Putin’s goal appears to be to push back NATO to its pre-1997 posture, a demand roundly rejected by Washington and its alliance allies. Biden has made clear that U.S. troops in the region are not there to fight Ukraine’s war, but will defend every inch of NATO territory.

The Kremlin boss and his top aides sought to frame an invasion as a response to an expanding alliance and a westward-leaning Ukraine. Kyiv’s desire to eventually join NATO –– emphasized passionately by Zelenskyy over recent weeks –– was portrayed in Moscow as an existential threat to Russia’s stability.

But Western leaders repeatedly made clear that Kyiv had the right to set its own course and not bow under pressure from its larger neighbor, even as they emphasized it would take years before Ukraine could become NATO’s 31st member.

Now, Ukraine is battling simply to remain a member of the international community.

"We will defend ourselves. When you attack, you will see our faces, not our backs,” Zelenskyy said in his speech hours before Russian troops attacked.

Sudeep Reddy contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trump praises ‘genius’ Putin for moving troops to eastern Ukraine

    Former president says Russian leader made ‘very savvy’ decision to recognise two territories of eastern Ukraine as independentUkraine crisis: live updates Trump with Putin at the G20 summit in Osaka in June 2019. Trump said: ‘Here’s a guy who’s very savvy … I know him very well.’ Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters Donald Trump has said that Vladimir Putin is “very savvy” and made a “genius” move by declaring two regions of eastern Ukraine as independent states and moving Russian armed forces to

  • Russia's Putin authorises special military operation against Ukraine

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin authorised a special military operation against Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday morning to eliminate what he said was a serious threat against his country, saying his aim was to de-militarise Russia's southern neighbour. In a special televised address on state TV, Putin told the Ukrainian military to lay down its weapons and go home. "I have decided to conduct a special military operation," said Putin.

  • Putin orders military operation in Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a military operation in Ukraine, according to multiple reports. In a televised address Thursday morning Moscow time, Putin continued his disinformation campaign, claiming the operation was aimed at protecting eastern Ukraine from what he called a "regime."Multiple outlets have reported explosions in Kyiv, the county's capital, as well as in Kharkiv, a city in the northeast. NBC also reported Russian...

  • Putin launches 'special military operation' in Ukraine

    Putin launches 'special military operation' in Ukraine

  • Explosions Rattle Ukraine as Putin Announces Invasion

    via YouTubeExplosions rained down on Ukraine at the crack of dawn shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared in an unexpected televised address late Wednesday that he had “decided to conduct a special military operation” in Donbas—the southeastern region of Ukraine with territory occupied by separatist groups. The large-scale attack is likely to leave hundreds of civilians dead and spark a catastrophic crisis in Europe, experts warned.President Joe Biden immediately slammed Putin, w

  • Man Has Legs and Fingers Amputated After Eating Leftover Noodles and Suffering Organ Failure

    The unusual case was first reported in the New England Journal of Medicine in March 2021

  • GOP House Candidate Seen Berating Cop, Calling Her 'Immigrant' During Traffic Stop

    Martin Hyde threatened the job of a police officer who said she'd pulled him over for speeding and using his phone while driving.

  • The best explanation of the situation in Ukraine comes from Kenya’s ambassador to the UN

    Kenya's ambassador to the UN, Michael Kimani, compares situation involving Russia, Ukraine, Donetsk, and Luhansk to colonialism in Africa.

  • Putin 'miscalculated badly' on Ukraine, says former diplomat

    STORY: "It's very clear that the Ukrainian military is ready to fight. It's very clear that (Ukrainian) President Zelenskiy is ready to fight. He's called up the reserves today. He's declared a state of emergency today. He has prepared his country to fight Ukraine. President Putin has united Ukrainians against him," he told Reuters.Russia this week recognized two breakaway Ukrainian regions, including Pushilin's, as independent states, drawing sanctions from the West and anger from Ukraine which calls people like Pushilin Russian proxies and wants its territory back.Recently back from Ukraine, a country he has served twice, Taylor said that country is united. "The Ukrainian people are so opposed, frankly, they hate President Putin. He has he has created a hostile nation on his border for generations. And I'm sure he is surprised ...Yes, he has miscalculated badly," Taylor said.Taylor expressed confidence in the preparedness of the Ukrainian military to fight back against the larger Russian army, if it came to that. "So far in the last 20 years, he has not committed the Russian military to actually fighting... If he tried to go all the way to achieve his military is probably strong enough to do that after a fight, after a bloody fight, he could probably do that. However, he could not hold it.... So I think he can get into Ukraine, but he will be driven out," he said, adding that he is still hopeful that tougher sanctions could open back a diplomatic solution.Taylor also advocated for supporting Ukraine, saying: "we should do everything to make Ukraine stronger. We should do everything, including the more weapons, more equipment to make Ukraine's military able to resist him so that he knows if he sends his Russian soldiers into fight Ukrainians, they will fight hard and they will fight well."

  • The US Version of the Canadian Trucker Convoy Had a Tough First Day

    Truckers started an 11-day journey from California to Washington, DC, on Wednesday, hoping to emulate Canadian protesters and attract supporters along the way.View Entire Post ›

  • Reps. Paul Gosar, Matt Gaetz, AOC, and Cori Bush join 39 other lawmakers to urge Biden to seek congressional approval before sending troops into Ukraine

    The lawmakers, some of whom have historical animosities, appealed to Biden to get approval from Congress before sending troops to Ukraine.

  • US attack helos, F-35s and infantry heading to Baltics amid Ukraine invasion

    The announcement came after President Joe Biden detailed new economic sanctions on Russia in reaction to Vladimir Putin’s moving new military forces into separatist-held parts of Ukraine.

  • Fox News Host Mocked For Bonkers Defense Of Trump's Praise For Putin

    Pete Hegseth cooked up a weird new explanation for the ex-president's effusive praise of the Russian leader.

  • U.S. Air Force spy plane takes spotlight in empty Ukraine airspace

    While Ukraine's airspace has been largely empty amid the crisis with Russia, a remotely piloted U.S. military vehicle called the RQ-4 Global Hawk has flown over the country in circles for hours at a time. Over the past month, two of the spy planes have travelled on regular missions from the Mediterranean Sea to Ukraine, where they have navigated in repeated loops in the north and the east, according to Flightradar24. The drones' high-altitude, long-distance flights have coincided with a military build-up by Russia along the Ukrainian border and a flurry of diplomacy among leaders of the United States, Europe and Russia to avert war.

  • Jen Psaki Recounts How Biden Reacted To Trump's Oval Office Letter

    The White House press secretary said the letter was "very long" and the script "lovely."

  • Ukraine's top diplomat tells the United Nations a full-blown war with Russia would be 'the end of the world order as we know it'

    Dmytro Kuleba urged the UN and the international community to impose "swift, concrete, and resolute actions" in response to Russian aggression.

  • Russia threatens to target 'sensitive' US assets as part of a 'strong' and 'painful' response to sanctions

    Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was open to diplomacy with the US but that the sanctions would be met with a fierce response.

  • Chinese media accidentally posts CCP rules on Russia-Ukraine coverage, hint at Taiwan takeover

    A news agency and two editors from different outlets posted similar instructions or stances on the coverage of Russia's actions in Ukraine, citing a need for Russia's help with Taiwan in the future.

  • Videos appear to show Russian armed forces moving deep into separatist region of Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's military to move into the pro-Moscow Donbas region of Ukraine late on Monday.

  • Republican Party's Weird Salute To GOP Presidents Quickly Flies Off The Rails

    Critics on both sides of the aisle slammed the Republican National Committee's Presidents Day post.