Russian president Vladimir Putin believes that Ukraine was allegedly located on the "historical territories" of the Russian Federation.

Source: Putin during a meeting with the so-called "war reporters," as cited by Russian media

Quote: "Why should they (Ukrainians – ed.) live at our expense in our historical territories? And if they want to live in our historical territories, then influence your political leadership in such a way that normal relations with Russia are built, so that no one from these territories is threatened. That's the problem!"

Details: Putin sees a threat in the fact that NATO is trying to enter these "historic territories" of his. "They're out of their minds, aren't they?!", he exclaimed.

Putin has once again lied about everything in the past. He stated that Ukraine allegedly came into existence only in 1922, after Lenin "out of some fear" gave it "Russian lands".

