Putin decorates Kherson Oblast collaborator Stremousov posthumously

Russian President Vladimir Putin has posthumously awarded the Order of Courage medal to Kirill Stremousov, one of the Russian-installed puppet leaders of the Kherson Oblast occupation authorities.

Source: Putin's decree on the Kremlin website

Details: Following Russian media reports of Stremousov's death in a traffic accident, Putin signed a decree awarding this supporter of "Russian world" the Order of Courage on 9 November. [Russkiy mir, literally "Russian world" or "Russian order", is the concept of total domination of Russian culture over other cultures; it gives rise to and "legitimises" Russia’s current expansionist, colonial politics - ed.]

Quote from the decree: "For the courage and bravery shown in the line of duty, to award the Order of Courage to Kirill Sergeevich Stremousov, Deputy Head of the Military-Civilian Administration of Kherson Oblast (posthumously)."

Previously: Russian media reported on 9 November that Kirill Stremousov had died in a traffic accident. A lorry driver was allegedly responsible for the accident; the armoured car of the collaborator exploded on impact.

A few days ago, Putin posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Russia to Mikhail Vasiliev, a clergyman of the Moscow diocese who died in the war in Ukraine on 6 November. This Russian priest was famous for stating that if women in Russia bore more children it would be easier for them to send their sons away to fight.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!