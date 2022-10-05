Putin decrees Zaporizhzhia NPP to be handed over to Russia

16
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

STANISLAV POHORILOVWEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 18: 05

PHOTO: ENERGOATOM

The president of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin, signed a decree according to which the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), captured by the invaders, will be given to Russia.

Source: Russian propaganda news agency TASS

Quote: "The government of the Russian Federation should ensure that the nuclear power facilities of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant and other property necessary for its activities are taken into federal ownership."

Putin also instructed his government to work out "the specifics of operating the plant, issuing licences and other aspects of regulating the activities of the ZNPP" by 2028.

Background:

  • The Russians occupied the ZNPP on 4 March, and since then, the invaders have regularly shelled the facility, posing a threat of nuclear catastrophe.

  • Russian state corporation Rosatom created a joint-stock company named "Operating Organisation of Zaporizhzhia NPP", registered in Moscow, which is intended to manage the occupied ZNPP.

  • Russians kidnapped the Director General of ZNPP, Ihor Murashov, on 1 October. It was reported that his whereabouts were unknown. On 3 October, he was released.

  • On 5 October, Petro Kotin, president of Energoatom, the national nuclear energy generating company, assumed the duties of Director General of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

