Putin decries media 'lies' at meeting with soldiers' mothers

30
·3 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday hit out at what he said were skewed media portrayals of Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine as he met with mothers of Russian soldiers fighting there.

"Life is more difficult and diverse that what is shown on TV screens or even on the Internet. There are many fakes, cheating, lies there”, Putin said.

The meeting in the Kremlin with more than a dozen women came as uncertainty persists over whether enlistment efforts may resume in the face of recent battlefield setbacks.

Putin said that he sometimes speaks with troops directly by telephone, according to a Kremlin transcript and photos of the meeting.

“I’ve spoken to (troops) who surprised me with their mood, their attitude to the matter. They didn’t expect these calls from me… (the calls) give me every reason to say that they are heroes,” Putin said.

Some soldiers’ relatives have complained of not being invited to the meeting and have directly criticized Putin’s leadership as well as the recent "partial mobilization” that defense officials said resulted in 300,000 reservists being called up.

Olga Tsukanova of the Council of Mothers and Wives, a movement formed by relatives of mobilized soldiers, said in a video message on the Telegram messaging app authorities have ignored queries and requests from her organization.

“We are here in Moscow, ready to meet with you. We are waiting for your reply,” she said, addressing Putin directly.

“We have men in the ministry of defense, in the military prosecutor’s office, powerful guys in the presidential administration… and mothers on the other side. Will you start a dialogue or will you hide?,” she said in her message. Unconfirmed reports by some Russian media outlets suggested that some of the women meeting with Putin on Friday were members of pro-Kremlin social movements, the ruling United Russia party, or local officials backing Putin’s government.

Valentina Melnikova from of the Union of Committees of Soldiers’ Mothers, a Russian rights organization, told the independent Verstka publication earlier this week that its members were also not invited to the meeting.

Since October, relatives of mobilized soldiers have organized protests in over a dozen Russian regions, calling on the authorities to release their relatives from frontline duty and ensure they had appropriate food rations, shelter and equipment.

Reports by the AP, independent Russian media, and activists have suggested that many of the mobilized reservists are inexperienced, were told to procure basic items such as medical kits and flak jackets themselves, and did not receive proper training before deployment. Some were reported killed within days.

Concerns persist in Russia about whether the Kremlin may renew its mobilization efforts, as Ukrainian forces continue to press a counteroffensive in the country’s south and east. Moscow has suffered a string of battlefield setbacks, losing territory in the northeastern Kharkiv and southern Kherson regions.

While Russian officials last month declared the “partial mobilization” complete, critics have warned it could resume after military enlistment offices are freed up from processing conscripts from Russia’s annual fall draft.

Recommended Stories

  • Putin tells mothers of soldiers killed in Ukraine: 'We share your pain'

    LONDON (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin on Friday met with more than a dozen mothers of Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine, telling those who had lost sons that he and the entire leadership shared their suffering. The war in Ukraine has killed or wounded tens of thousands of soldiers on both sides, according to the United States, and the Russian invasion has triggered the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile crisis. Hundreds of thousands of Russians have been sent to fight in Ukraine - including some of the more than 300,000 who were called up as part of a mobilisation announced by Putin in September.

  • Russias UN representative blames Ukraines air defence and US missiles for civilian casualties in Ukraine

    Following Russia's most recent large-scale missile attack on Ukraine, Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, has blamed Ukraine's air defence systems and the West's "pumping Ukraine with weapons" for civilian casualties and damage to Ukraine's critical civilian infrastructure.

  • Ukrainian government allocates $24.3 million in aid to Sudan, Yemen, Kenya and Nigeria

    Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers has approved the provision of humanitarian aid to four countries in Africa and the Middle East in the form of supplies of wheat or corn.

  • Putin accused of staging event with handpicked relatives of Russian soldiers, as Kremlin attempts to quell anger over Ukraine war

    The families of drafted Russian soldiers are growing more critical as Vladimir Putin's military operations in Ukraine drag on.

  • Zelenskyy says Ukrainian power outages caused by Russian missiles 'remain difficult'

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine faces continued power outages caused by Russian missile strikes.

  • Employees at COVID-stricken iPhone factory in China beaten, detained after protests

    Police beat workers protesting over a pay dispute at the biggest factory for Apple's iPhone, whose new model is delayed by controls imposed as China tries to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases.

  • Kanye West announces 2024 presidential bid amid far-right ties

    Declaration comes amid Adidas investigation and fashion brands dropping the rapper over antisemitic comments

  • Bordering Georgia's breakaway regions, villagers fear Russia's next steps

    For displaced villagers living near the border of Georgia's breakaway region of South Ossetia, the war in Ukraine has brought back terrifying memories of Russian bombardments. After a ceasefire ended that five-day war, Russia recognised South Ossetia and another breakaway region, Abkhazia, as independent states and garrisoned troops there. In the years since, Russian forces and the separatists they back have erected barbed wire fences along the Administrative Boundary Line, the de facto limit of South Ossetia.

  • 'Where is he now?’ Kherson mother looks for son after Russian retreat

    Clutching aid she'd received at a crowded humanitarian distribution point in Ukraine's liberated city of Kherson, Anna Voskoboinik, a one-legged woman in a wheelchair, finds it hard to imagine life without her only son. Russian forces, she said, arrested Oleksii, 38, a former soldier, three months ago at a checkpoint and never released him before they pulled back from the right bank of the Dnipro River after occupying the city for almost nine months. They include people like Voskoboinik's son, whose whereabouts are a mystery, and residents who were arrested by Russian forces during the occupation and taken farther away.

  • US aid to Ukraine puts pressure on Pentagon's arms stockpile

    The intense firefight over Ukraine has the Pentagon rethinking its weapons stockpiles. It’s a question confronting Pentagon planners, not only as they aim to supply Ukraine for a war with Russia that could stretch years longer, but also as they look ahead to a potential conflict with China. Ukraine is answering with as many as 7,000 rounds a day, firing 155 mm howitzer rounds, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and now NASAMS air defense munitions, and thousands of rounds of small arms fire.

  • 38 things Donald Trump has said about Russia

    'I got along great with President Putin. I liked him, he liked me.'

  • VinFast ships first round of electric vehicles to the U.S. market

    VinFast said Friday it has shipped its first batch of 999 VF 8 electric vehicles to the U.S. market. The cars are expected to arrive by ship in California about 20 days after sailing from MPC Port in Haiphong, Vietnam. The first U.S. customers are expected to receive their cars by the end of December. The international export marks the start of filling VinFast's 65,000 global orders for its VF 8 and VF 9 cars. The company will ship cars to Canada and Europe for delivery in early 2023.

  • Russian forces shell 3 areas in Sumy Oblast, no additional Russian forces deployed near Ukraines border

    On Wednesday, 23 November, Russian forces shelled three hromadas in Sumy Oblast [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town, or village and its adjacent territories - ed.]. Russia has not deployed additional units near the Russian-Ukrainian border.

  • Ukraine is attempting to retake a crucial spit of land that could disrupt Russia's missile barrages

    Russia has used the Kinburn Spit to fire missiles at Ukraine's Black Sea coast and control the Dnipro river mouth. Ukraine is now trying take it back.

  • Senators urge Biden administration to give Ukraine advanced drones

    A bipartisan group of senators is pressing the Biden administration to rethink its stance of not giving Ukraine advanced drones to aid in pushing Russian forces out of the country. In a Nov. 22 letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, 16 senators led by Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) ask the administration to give “careful reconsideration” to Ukraine’s request for MQ-1C Gray…

  • Red flag warning issued in Southern California due to high winds, brush fire danger

    Residents in Southern California have more than heavy traffic to contend with this Thanksgiving. The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties on Thursday that lasts until Friday morning, indicating critical fire weather conditions. Wind gusts could approach 70 mph in some parts of Southern California, forecasts show.

  • E. Jean Carroll files new lawsuit against Donald Trump alleging defamation, battery

    Former Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll sued former President Donald Trump for the second time on Thursday, alleging defamation and battery under a new law in New York that allows adult sex assault victims to file claims that would otherwise be barred by the passage of time. Carroll previously sued Trump for defamation over statements he made in 2019 when he denied her claim that he raped her in the dressing room of Bergdorf Goodman in the 1990s.

  • Zelenskyy requests urgent UN Security Council meeting to discuss Russias latest missile attack on Ukraine

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed Ukraine's permanent representative at the UN to request a Security Council meeting following Russia's missile attack on Wednesday, 23 November. Source: President Zelenskyy on Twitter Quote: "I have instructed our Ambassador to the UN to request an urgent meeting of the UNSC following today's Russian strikes.

  • John Travolta celebrates son Ben's 12th birthday with sweet photo of him and his dog

    There's plenty to celebrate in the Travolta household this week. Not only is Thanksgiving finally here, but Ben Travolta turned 12 on Wednesday -- and he of course got birthday tributes from his dad, John Travolta, and his sister, Ella Travolta. Ben's older sister Ella also chimed in with well wishes and shared a photo of her brother and his beloved pup.

  • ‘Wakanda Forever’ Director Ryan Coogler Thanks Fans: ‘This Medium Wouldn’t Exist Without An Audience’

    "Gratitude. That is the only word that comes to mind," the director wrote in a statement posted by Marvel Studios on Wednesday.