Putin should be defeated, not helped spread his bloodthirsty lies – Ukrainian Foreign Minister

Dmytro Kuleba, Foreign Minister, has reacted to the strike of Russian occupation forces on Kharkiv, recalling an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin with Tucker Carlson.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba’s post on Twitter (X); European Pravda

"Today, you allow Putin to spread his insane propaganda of genocide, and the next day, he will attack Kharkiv, killing seven people, " the Ukrainian minister stressed.

Kuleba recalled that the Russian invaders killed a paralysed man and his wife, as well as a whole family of five people: young parents, their children aged four and seven, and a newborn baby.

"Interviewing Putin in 2024 is like giving the floor to Hitler in 1944. We need to defeat him, not help him spread bloodthirsty lies," the foreign minister added.

Background:

The European Commission noted that in that interview, Putin repeated old lies, distortions and manipulations.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement that the war he unleashed against Ukraine is the result of NATO expansion "completely meaningless".

Radosław Sikorski, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, noted that Putin's statements are not new at all, but it is shocking that an American journalist distributed them.

