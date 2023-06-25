How Putin defenders among the US right reacted to the Wagner mutiny

Former President Donald Trump (R) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin. JORGE SILVA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Several figures from the US right weighed in on the Wagner Group mutiny in Russia.

Many of the MAGA wing of the party have long been defenders of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Some said Yevgeny Prigozhin would be a worse leader than Putin, and vaguely blamed the US for the events.

Much of the world watched with bated breath when the leader of Russia's mercenary Wagner Group stormed into Russia with his men on Saturday in what became a short-lived armed mutiny.

Several figures from the US right weighed in on the events – many of whom have previously expressed admiration for the Russian president.

Most of the responses fell along two key themes: implying that it would be worse to have Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in charge of Russia than Putin or vaguely implying that the US government under Joe Biden somehow supported the uprising.

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, a Putin superfan, remained silent however.

While polling has previously shown that only 5% of Republicans support Russia over the war in Ukraine, the MAGA wing of the party has regularly sided with Putin.

Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump. Alex Brandon/AP

Former President Donald Trump has praised the Russian president for being "smart" and "genius," even after the invasion of Ukraine. He has also repeatedly claimed that Putin would not have invaded if he was still president.

Trump weighed in on the mutiny on his Truth Social platform: "A big mess in Russia, but be careful what you wish for. Next in may be far worse!" he said.

Conservative commentator Candace Owens

Candace Owens. Michael Conroy/AP

Trump's comments were echoed by conservative commentator Candance Owens.

"If Putin goes down, it's likely the next Russian leader won't hesitate to use nukes. Be careful what you wish for," she said on Twitter.

The controversial Trump-supporting commentator has previously backed Putin and his justifications for invading Ukraine.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene bizarrely implied that the US government could have been supporting the Wagner mutiny.

"After our government has been funding a proxy war with Russia in Ukraine for over a year, I sure hope our government isn't behind a coup attempt currently happening in Russia," she said.

The Georgia Republican has previously been accused of repeating Russian propaganda and has been vocal in her criticisms of the Biden administration for supporting Ukraine.

Rep. Andy Biggs

Rep. Andy Biggs, a Republican from Arizona. Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Andy Biggs, a Republican from Arizona, chose to take the moment to compliment former President Trump.

"The world was a much safer place with Donald Trump as our president," he said on Twitter.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a Republican from North Carolina. Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a Republican from North Carolina, shared a video on Twitter in which a man suggested that Putin was, in fact, pulling the strings of the Wagner coup as he wanted to get rid of Russian military leadership.

He simply wrote, "Interesting." It is not clear in this theory why Putin would not have just fired military leaders himself without Prigozhin's open challenge to his authority.

