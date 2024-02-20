Putin to deliver state of the union address on February 29

Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver his state of the nation address on February 29, two weeks before the presidential election in which he is seeking another six-year term.

Putin will address the Federal Assembly about his goals for the coming year, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

It is all but certain that Putin will secure a fifth term in the elections set for March 15 to 17.

He has consolidated his grip on the country over the years, with members of the opposition banned, jailed and killed.

The candidates on the ballot who are not from United Russia, the party associated with Putin, support his policies, meaning there is no genuine political competition.

The war in Ukraine is expected to loom large in the speech that will be broadcast on state television. February 29 is just five days after the two-year anniversary of Putin's all-out invasion.

In the annual speech, Putin traditionally comments on the economy and social policies. Many Russians are complaining about rising prices and the high cost of living in the world's largest country by area.

It will be Putin's 19th speech on the state of the nation.