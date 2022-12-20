Putin demands monthly mobilisation reports

1
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Despite statements about the end of partial mobilisation, Vladimir Putin, the Russian dictator, instructed the government to form a working group on the mobilisation and training of recruits.

Source: Decree of the President of Russia; RIA Novosti, Kremlin-aligned news agency

Details: Putin instructed the government to "form a working group on interaction of government bodies and organisations on issues of mobilisation training and mobilisation, social and legal protection of Russian citizens who are taking part in a special military operation [the official Russian way to call the war in Ukraine – ed.] and members of their families".

The members of the group are: Andrei Turchak, Secretary of General Council of Edinaya Rossiya (United Russia) party; Nikolay Zhuravlyov, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council [the upper chamber of the Federal Assembly, the Russian parliament – ed.]; Sholban Kara-ool, Deputy Head of the State Duma [the lower chamber of the parliament]; Semen Pegov, head of the WarGonzo project; Yevgeny Poddubny, a war correspondent of the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, etc.

Putin has ordered the group to report monthly.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

