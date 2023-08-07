Putin demands to produce more kamikaze drones in Russia

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has ordered that Rostech company increase the production of the Kub and Lantset drones, small-sized loitering munitions that attack a target by blowing themselves up.

Source: Russian BBC service

Quote: "The manufacturers promised me to increase the production in terms of quantity. They are keeping their promise but it must be increased even more."

Details: At the meeting with Sergey Chemezov, the head of Rostech, Putin said that these drones have proved their high efficiency.

"A strike [with these drones] is powerful – not only any vehicle, including the foreign ones, catch fire, but also their ammunition loads explode," Putin added with delight.

