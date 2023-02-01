Putin demands that Russian Defence Ministry prevent more attacks on Belgorod Oblast

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that to stop shelling of Belgorod Oblast is a "priority task", and also pointed out that the Russian Defence Ministry is responsible for this task to be fulfilled.

Source: Russian state-owned news outlet RIA Novosti 

Quote: "The priority task is to eliminate the very possibility of shelling [Belgorod Oblast – ed.], but this is already a matter for the military department."

Detail: In addition, the president of the aggressor country called for "bringing the energy, heating and water supply facilities back to normal operation mode", as well as for restoring or compensating for the loss of civilians' property "quickly and effectively".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

