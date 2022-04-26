Putin denies hostilities and is opaque on Mariupol: "Situation is difficult, but simple"

Alyona Mazurenko - Tuesday, 26 April 2022, 20:45 President Vladimir Putin of Russia denied the existence of hostilities in Mariupol during his meeting with Secretary-General of the United Nations Ant&oacute;nio Guterres. He called the situation in the city at once "difficult and tragic" and "simple." Source: Video recording of Putin&rsquo;s meeting with Guterres According to Putin: "Regarding Mariupol. The situation there is difficult and, possibly, tragic, but at its core it&rsquo;s simple. I talked to President Erdogan [of Turkey]. He said that there are hostilities there [in Mariupol], but there are no hostilities there, they are over."

