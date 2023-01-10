Putin did not inform China about full-scale invasion of Ukraine, reports FT

3
·2 min read

These sources at different times told FT that Beijing had not been informed about Putin's plans before he ordered the assault – despite the Russian and Chinese leaders' joint announcement of a "no limits to Sino-Russian cooperation…no forbidden zones," just 20 days before the start of the full-scale invasion.

Read also: Xi tells Medvedev Russia should ‘exercise rational restraint’ towards Ukraine

According to the FT, while Putin hinted that Russia may conduct a limited military operation, ostensibly to protect “Russian territory,” Beijing did not believe that to mean a full war.

The outlet wrote that despite the official narrative of "bilateral cooperation," privately, a number of China officials express a certain distrust of Putin.

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister and the major Russian expert Le Yucheng was demoted due to the lack of understanding of the current situation and his inability to predict the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the FT writes.

Read also: German president urges Xi Jinping to convince Putin to end war in Ukraine

"Le was demoted by two levels of seniority,” the paper wrote, citing one person familiar with the issue.

“He was held responsible for the intelligence failure on Russia's invasion.”

Reportedly, Le was about to be promoted to the position of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, but though he is now the deputy head of the National Radio and Television Administration.

China has refrained from outright official criticism of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. However, at the G20 leaders summit Xi Jinping allegedly "came out firmly against usage of nuclear weapons and stood for de-escalation and immediate ceasefire.”

Read also: Scholz to Xi Jinping: Russia’s war in Ukraine causes great issues for the world

At the same time, media outlets in China commonly repeat Russian narratives wholeheartedly, and Chinese social media users often echo Russian propaganda about Ukraine.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Tuesday evening news briefing: Russia 'at war with Britain', says Putin ally

    Good evening. One of Vladimir Putin's closest allies has claimed that Russia is "not at war with Ukraine", but is fighting Britain and the US. We have the latest on the comments from the Kremlin hardliner, amid warnings of a second global recession this decade.

  • ‘What madness looks like’: Russia intensifies Bakhmut attack against Ukraine

    Russian forces are escalating their onslaught against Ukrainian positions around the wrecked city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian officials said, bringing new levels of death and devastation in the grinding, monthslong battle for control of eastern Ukraine that is part of Moscow's wider war.

  • Biden ignores reporter question about classified documents for second day in a row

    President Joe Biden ignored questions for the second day in a row about the classified documents from his time as vice president found at the offices of the DC think tank bearing his name. The files found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in the US Capital included information regarding Ukraine, Iran, and the UK, CNN reported. The boxes where the files were located also held personal family information, such as details about the funeral of Beau Biden, the president’s late son who died from brain cancer at the age of 46 in 2015.

  • Over 600 Russian agents and spies exposed since beginning of full-scale Russian invasion

    Since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion, the Security Service has exposed more than 600 Russian agents and spies working for Russia in Ukraine. Source: Press office of the Security Service of Ukraine Quote: "Since the beginning of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, the Security Service has been investigating more than 1,500 criminal proceedings on the facts of treason and espionage.

  • China Scoops Up Rare Russian Oil as Top Buyer Boosts Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- China is importing a wider variety of Russian crudes, including the lesser-known Arco grade, just as the nation doubles down on purchases.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investment in ChatGPT CreatorGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapBuyers snapped up th

  • Ukraine Latest: US to Give Patriot System Training in Oklahoma

    (Bloomberg) -- The Pentagon said Ukrainian soldiers will come to a US Army base in Oklahoma for training starting next week on operating and maintaining the complicated Patriot air defense system the US is providing.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investment in ChatGPT CreatorGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally

  • Secretary of Russia's Security Council lies that Russia not at war with Ukraine as "nations are close"

    Nikolai Patrushev, the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has once again voiced the Kremlin's lie that Russia is allegedly not at war with Ukraine. Source: Russian propaganda news agency RIA Novosti Quote from Patrushev: "We are not at war with Ukraine, because by definition we cannot have any hatred for ordinary Ukrainians.

  • 'No amnesty!': Brazilian protests demand jail for rioters

    Within hours, it was the rallying cry for thousands of Brazilians who streamed into the streets of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, penned on protest posters and banners. The words are a demand for retribution against the supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro who stormed Brazil’s capital Sunday, and those who enabled the rampage.

  • Russian occupiers conduct raids to seize Ukrainian currency in Luhansk Oblast

    Russian invaders are conducting raids in Luhansk Oblast to withdraw hryvnia [Ukrainian currency] from circulation. They are also spreading lies that Ukraine's Armed Forces are preparing to attack medical institutions treating wounded Russian soldiers.

  • GOP lawmakers accuse Biden of 'crime' after classified document discovery

    Republican lawmakers sounded off after a small number of classified documents from Joe Biden's time as vice president were discovered at the Penn Biden Center.

  • Matt LaFleur doesn’t rule out bringing back Nathaniel Hackett, or giving up playcalling

    Former Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett earned his chance to become the former coach of the Broncos based on his work as the offensive coordinator of the Packers. Now that Hackett is available, could he return to the Packers? “I think I’ve definitely entertained all that,” coach Matt LaFleur said Monday, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, [more]

  • Indian jets deploy to Japan for long-delayed Veer Guardian exercise

    Four Indian Sukhoi Su-30MKI Flanker multirole fighters will train with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force.

  • Shoigu wants to introduce artificial intelligence into Russian army

    Sergei Shoigu, Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, has said that Moscow will "develop the nuclear triad", actively use "artificial intelligence" technologies in the army and revamp how military enlistment offices operate.

  • Kremlin claim of deadly retaliatory strike criticized in Russia; rich, famous dissenters face crackdown: Ukraine updates

    Kremlin's apparently false claim that its forces killed 600 Ukrainian troops in a strike is generating discontent among Russian bloggers. Updates.

  • Ukraine's fight against Russia. Climate catastrophe. International news to watch in 2023

    Predictions, forecasts, future-gazing: A selection of major international storylines to watch in 2023.

  • 2022 college football: Final top 25 strength of schedule rankings

    2022 college football: A look at the final top 25 strength of schedule rankings

  • Ukrainian forces hit Russian military vessel and shoot down 4 UAVs

    Ukraine's General Staff has reported that Ukrainian defenders killed about 710 Russian invaders, damaged or sank a Russian military vessel, and destroyed four tanks and four UAVs on 9-10 January. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook Quote: "More information regarding the enemy ship/boat will be provided after confirmation.

  • G7 seeks two price caps for Russian oil products

    The Group of Seven (G7) coalition will seek to set two price caps on Russian refined products in February, one for products trading at a premium to crude oil and the other for those trading at a discount, a G7 official said. The coalition - which consists of Australia, Canada, Japan and the United States, plus the 27-nation European Union - introduced a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian crude from Dec. 5, on top of the EU embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea. From Feb. 5, the coalition will also impose price caps on Russian products, such as diesel, kerosene and fuel oil, to further reduce Moscow's revenue from energy exports and its ability to finance its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russia set to quit European anti-corruption convention

    Move comes in the wake of Moscow's removal from the Council of Europe itself at the outset of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

  • South Africa-Mozambique body-burning video being probed

    Footage has surfaced online showing people with South African army uniforms setting ablaze corpses.