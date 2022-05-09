Putin did not want to display his aircraft at the parade

ROMAN PETRENKO - MONDAY, 9 MAY, 2022, 10:45

The flying display part of the parade in Moscow has been cancelled allegedly due to the weather.

Source: Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by the Kremlin media

Details: On the morning of 9 May, before the start of the [annual military Victory Day] parade, it became known that there will be no flying display in Moscow this year.

It is interesting that in recent years the Kremlin has spent billions to disperse clouds over the Russian capital to hold the flying display part of the parade.

On 6 May, the Russian Defence Ministry said the parade would feature supersonic fighters, Tu-160 strategic bombers and, for the first time since 2010, a Doomsday IL-80 command aircraft capable of carrying Russia's top leadership in the event of a nuclear war.

On the same day, 6 May, meteorologists already knew that it would rain on 9 May and "would need to actively influence the weather."

It is not known whether the Kremlin is saving the money on not dispersing the clouds or is simply not ready for the flying display.