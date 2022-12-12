When Putin dies, the war will be over Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the war in Ukraine will be over when Russian leader Vladimir Putin dies.

Source: Zelenskyy in David Letterman’s "My next guest needs no introduction" special on Netflix

Details: The special was filmed in Kyiv’s metro, the sound of trains could be heard from time to time.

The interviewer asked Zelenskyy: "Let’s imagine that Putin gets a cold and dies, or accidentally falls out of the window and dies, will the war go on?".

Quote from Zelenskyy: "No. There will be no war. The authoritarian regime is dreadful. There is a high risk that everything can be decided by one person.

So, when this one person leaves, all the institutions stop. Something similar took place in the Soviet Union. Everything stopped.

I believe that if he’s not there, it will be hard for them. They will focus on domestic politics, not foreign policy".

More details: Zelenskyy believes that Russians will fight for democracy when they realise that complete isolation has come.

