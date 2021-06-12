Putin differentiates between outsider Trump and 'career man' Biden ahead of summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin shared his view of the differences between the most recent and current occupants of the White House ahead of his meeting with “career man” President Joe Biden.

Putin called former President Donald Trump an “extraordinary individual,” suggesting he is driven by impulse while shaping Biden up as a more predictable establishment figure.

“Well, even now, I believe that former U.S. president, Mr. Trump, is an extraordinary individual, talented individual. Otherwise, he would not have become U.S. president,” Putin told NBC News's Keir Simmons. “He is a colorful individual. You may like him or not. And, but he didn't come from the U.S. establishment. He had not been part of big-time politics before, and some like it, some don’t like it, but that is a fact.”

BIDEN VOWS TO CONFRONT PUTIN AS HE EMBARKS ON FIRST FOREIGN TRIP

“President Biden, of course, is radically different from Trump because President Biden is a career man,” Putin continued. “He has spent virtually his entire adulthood in politics. Just think of the number of years he spent in the senate — a different kind of person.”

“It is my great hope that, yes, there are some advantages, some disadvantages, but there will not be any impulse-based movements on behalf of the sitting U.S. president,” added Putin, who acknowledged the current relationship between the U.S. and Russia is at its worst in recent years.

Putin and Biden are set to meet in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 16 — an encounter that follows several cyberattacks on U.S. infrastructure suspected to have originated within Russia.

Biden, who has called Putin a "killer" who "doesn't have a soul," has continued to rebuke Russia and promised to do so if it fails to play nice.

"We're going to communicate that there are consequences for violating the sovereignty of democracies in the United States and Europe and elsewhere," Biden said on Wednesday.

Story continues

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"I've been clear,” Biden later said on Thursday. ”The United States will respond in a robust and meaningful way when the Russian government engages in harmful activities."

Trump, with whom Putin met in Helsinki, Finland, in 2018, asked Biden to give Putin his "warmest regards" and sarcastically urged the president not to fall asleep during their meeting.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden, Russia, Foreign Policy, Geneva, Switzerland, Donald Trump

Original Author: Jeremy Beaman

Original Location: Putin differentiates between outsider Trump and 'career man' Biden ahead of summit