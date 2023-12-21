Putin directs enlistment offices to include Russians in military register in absentia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed enlistment offices to conduct the autumn conscription of Russians in 2024 using the unified register of conscripts and electronic draft notices − citizens of the Russian Federation will be able to be registered without appearing in person.

Source: The list of instructions on the issue of conscription of citizens for military service published on the website of the Kremlin

Details: Sergei Shoigu, Russian Defence Minister, and Maxut Shadayev, Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of Russia, will be personally responsible for placing Russians on military registration without personal appearance at the enlistment offices and for the formation and sending of draft notices online.

These ministries will also have to ensure that citizens have access to personal cabinets in the summons register.

The draft notices will be considered delivered 7 days from the date of its publication in the register.

From the day a draft notice is considered delivered, the citizen is prohibited from leaving the country until they visit the military enlistment office. A warning about the ban on leaving will be sent to a conscript within 24 hours from the date of delivery of draft notices.

A conscript will have 20 days to report to the military enlistment office. Otherwise, they will be prohibited from issuing credits and loans, registering IP, real estate and cars, as well as driving transport, etc.

Restrictions will be removed automatically within 24 hours from the moment of visit or confirmation of valid reasons for non-appearance.

Background:

On 14 April, Vladimir Putin, President of the aggressor country, signed a law that equates electronic conscription notices with paper ones, introduces a register of persons liable for military service and closes the borders for evaders.

