Putin discussed Karabakh offensive with Prime Minister Pashinyan

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan a day after Azerbaijan began its "anti-terrorist measures" in Nagorno-Karabakh, the news outlet European Pravda reported on Sept. 20.

The Armenian government announced in a statement that Putin and Pashinyan discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and the "bilateral agenda" between Russia and Armenia.

According to the Kremlin, the conversation was initiated by Prime Minister Pashinyan, and Putin welcomed a ceasefire agreement between Azerbaijan and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh with the active participation of Russian peacekeepers.

Earlier today, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said that his country "restored its sovereignty" following the Azerbaijani military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Following Azerbaijan's military offensive launched on Sept. 19 and reported advances into the territory held by the ethnic Armenian forces, authorities in the capital of Stepanakert (Khankendi in Azerbaijani) agreed to accept a ceasefire earlier on Sept. 20 mediated by Russia.

According to the terms of the proposal, any remaining Armenian troops must leave Azerbaijan territory and there must be a "dissolution and complete disarmament of the Armed Forces of Nagorno-Karabakh."

