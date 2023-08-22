Putin dismisses General Surovikin from his post of commander of Russian Aerospace Forces

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has dismissed General Sergei Surovikin from the post of commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces. Media reports say Surovikin was detained by Russian counterintelligence in connection with the rebellion led by Yevgeny Prigozhin; the general is known to be the latter's associate.

Source: Meduza, Russian news agency; Radio Liberty, with reference to Alexei Venediktov, former Editor-in-Chief of Echo of Moscow

Details: The journalists say Putin's decree also states that Surovikin will be left at the disposal of the Russian Ministry of Defence. This decree was not published officially.

A source of RBK confirmed the information about Surovikin's dismissal. "Army General Sergei Surovikin was relieved of his position in connection with the transition to another job and is at the disposal [of the Ministry of Defence – ed.]... Now he is on a short-term leave," one of the sources claimed.

Background:

Surovikin headed the command of the Russian Aerospace Forces from 31 October 2017. In October 2022 – January 2023, he commanded a joint group of Russian troops in Ukraine, and served as its deputy commander from 11 January 2023.

During the rebellion of the Wagner Private Military Group on 23-24 June 2023, Surovikin recorded a video message to the mercenaries urging them to return to their places of deployment. After that, he did not appear in the public field.

On 13 July, The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, reported that the Russian secret service detained at least 12 high-ranking military officers, including General Sergei Surovikin, in connection with the mutiny of Yevgeny Prigozhin; 15 officers have been suspended or fired.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





