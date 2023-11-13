Putin 'to ditch his party' and run as independent 'war candidate' in presidential elections

Vladimir Putin is considering standing as an independent candidate in next year's presidential elections, according to reports - GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/afp

Vladimir Putin is planning to ditch the political party he leads and run as an independent candidate in the presidential election to boost his wartime leader credentials.

The 71-year-old president will part ways with the United Russia political party for a “conservative” campaign based on “pride, confidence and the future”, according to Kommersant

“The formation of an initiative group suggests that he will most likely run in the elections as a self-nominated candidate,” the daily newspaper reported, quoting sources in the presidential administration.

Putin stood as an independent candidate in the 2018 Russian presidential election but has been considering standing for his United Russia party in March next year, as he did in 2012.

Analysts say Putin is desperate to be seen as one of the all-time great Russian leaders and wants his invasion of Ukraine to be his crowning achievement.

War unpopular with voters

But when candidates from United Russia campaigned on a war platform in September, they were not greeted with a warm response from voters.

Dr Stephen Hall, associate professor of Russian politics at Bath University, said United Russia has become increasingly unpopular which is another factor influencing Putin.

“A difficult election should not be made harder with the United Russia millstone,” he said.

Putin has been president since 2000, except for the period between 2008 and 2012 when he served as prime minister to meet constitutional requirements.

Putin has cast his invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 as a fight for the survival of Russia.

Despite concerns about the popularity of the war and Russia’s shrinking economy, the Kremlin appears confident that a new electronic voting system can increase Putin’s 77 per cent vote share of 2018. It has said that electronic voting boosts turnout but analysts have said it can also manipulate votes.

Media confusion

On Monday two Russian state media agencies, Ria Novosti and Tass, reported that Putin’s troops had retreated from their positions on the Dnipro River.

Yet within minutes the reports of a withdrawal were deleted by Ria without explanation and Tass backtracked saying it had released the information in error.

The Russian defence ministry is known to feed details of troop movements to the agencies, and has previously used them to describe retreats as a shift to a more advantageous position.

The incident suggests a breakdown in communication between the military, the Kremlin and state media over how to report Ukraine’s improving position on the left bank of the Dnipro.

The Kremlin declined to comment on whether Ukrainian forces had reinforced their position on the Russian-occupied side of the river.

Last week it was reported that Kyiv’s forces were holding positions in the village of Krynky.

“We do not comment on the course of the special military operation itself, that is the prerogative of our specialists, our military,” said Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman.

“In this case we also believe that our military specialists can and should comment.”

Counter-offensive

Ukraine has also offered little insight to its operations in the area, which have been steadily gaining pace since mid-October.

Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, last week said his forces had made “good steps near the Kherson region”.

Ukrainian forces successfully liberated the regional capital last year, pushing the remaining Russian troops in the area across the river.

But the strait has provided a natural defensive barrier preventing Kyiv’s troops from advancing until now.

Its special forces have been able to gradually gain a foothold on the banks of the river after gaining control of the skies above it, in what has been described as a sustained drone and helicopter attack campaign.

The Institute for the Study of War, a US-based think-tank, said Ukraine had made a “marginal gain” on the east bank, in its latest battlefield report.

Its analysts said that Russia had committed “relatively few units” to defend” the main road along the river bank as Ukraine expands its control over the area.

