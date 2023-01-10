Putin doesn’t mind if Russian oligarchs end up paying for rebuilding Ukraine, expert says

Read also: Ministry of Justice to finalize international treaty on reparations in 2023

“I previously told NV that Putin agreed to reparations,” said Davydyuk.

“His only request (via unofficial communications with the West) is for reparations to be paid not by the Russian government, but by oligarchs instead. He’s livid they didn’t repatriate their assets (to Russia), that they kept the money (abroad), even though he asked them to bring their capital back before starting the war.”

According to Davydyuk, these messages were conveyed by Russian diplomats to Western countries, “to the central European countries and one of the (national) leaders.”

Davydyuk did not specify his sources for this claim of Moscow allegedly acquiescing to one of Ukraine’s core conditions for peace negotiations.

On Nov. 14, 2022, the UN General Assembly passed a draft resolution that hold Russia liable for paying war reparation to Ukraine.

Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal said the government expects to receive about $300-500 billion in Russian assets, frozen in various countries, and use the fund to rebuild the country.

On Jan. 3, Bloomberg reported that the German government was prepared to seize Russian assets and to transfer them to Ukraine.

U.S. authorities are also putting pressure on Switzerland to use frozen Russian funds to compensate Ukraine for the damage caused by Moscow’s invasion.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine