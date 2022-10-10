Putin doesn't have many missiles left National Security Council of Ukraine

MONDAY, 10 OCTOBER 2022, 16:38

Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, has comforted Ukrainians by saying that Russia doesn’t have many missiles left and it will run out of them sooner or later.

Source: Danilov, in an interview for Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Regarding today’s massive missile attack on almost every region in Ukraine at once, [including the strikes] on our energy system: this is a sign of weakness, a sign that he [Putin - ed.] realises that he is losing.

He wants to wreak havoc, panic, by doing this.

But I would like to calm all our citizens down and say that he doesn’t have that many missiles left, and he will run out of them completely sooner or later. We know for sure that there are significantly fewer of them than [there were] before 24 February."

Background: On the morning of 10 October, Russian forces used 84 cruise missiles and 24 unmanned aerial vehicles to attack peaceful Ukrainian cities.

