Putin drives over Crimean Bridge which is being repaired after explosion

7
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited the Crimean Bridge, which connects the occupied peninsula with mainland Russia.

Source: Kremlin-aligned media outlet RIA Novosti

Details: RIA Novosti said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Husnullin had reported back to Putin on all the renovation work.

The outlet also posted a video showing Putin driving a car that is supposedly on the bridge.

Background:

  • It became known on the morning of 8 October that a large fire had broken out on the railway section of the Crimean Bridge.

  • The Russian occupation authorities in Crimea claimed that a truck had exploded on the Crimean Bridge. Meanwhile Vladimir Konstantinov, the Russian-appointed head of the "Crimean Parliament" [set up by the Russian occupiers in 2014 - ed.], alleged that "Ukrainian vandals" had damaged the road surface on the Crimean Bridge. Various media outlets said the explosion had been organised by the Ukrainian security services.

  • Later, the occupiers announced that car and bus traffic across the Crimean Bridge had resumed.

  • The Russian government ordered that the Crimean Bridge be rebuilt by no later than 1 July 2023. Nizhneangarsktransstroy [a construction company in Irkutsk — ed.] will carry out the works.

