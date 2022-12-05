Putin drives over Crimean Bridge which is being repaired after explosion

Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited the Crimean Bridge, which connects the occupied peninsula with mainland Russia.

Source: Kremlin-aligned media outlet RIA Novosti

Details: RIA Novosti said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Husnullin had reported back to Putin on all the renovation work.

The outlet also posted a video showing Putin driving a car that is supposedly on the bridge.

Background:

It became known on the morning of 8 October that a large fire had broken out on the railway section of the Crimean Bridge.

The Russian occupation authorities in Crimea claimed that a truck had exploded on the Crimean Bridge. Meanwhile Vladimir Konstantinov, the Russian-appointed head of the "Crimean Parliament" [set up by the Russian occupiers in 2014 - ed.], alleged that "Ukrainian vandals" had damaged the road surface on the Crimean Bridge. Various media outlets said the explosion had been organised by the Ukrainian security services.

Later, the occupiers announced that car and bus traffic across the Crimean Bridge had resumed.

The Russian government ordered that the Crimean Bridge be rebuilt by no later than 1 July 2023. Nizhneangarsktransstroy [a construction company in Irkutsk — ed.] will carry out the works.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!