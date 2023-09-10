Putin's election candidates drop pro-war slogans over fear of losing votes

Vladimir Putin’s candidates in Russian regional elections have dropped pro-war slogans over fears of losing votes.

Instead, United Russia candidates in governor, mayoral, MP and local assembly elections have campaigned on slogans emphasising unity and duty.

Even Putin, who voted online on Saturday, avoided mentioning his invasion of Ukraine during a 90-second video aimed at encouraging Russians to vote.

“I count that each of you will show a responsible civic position,” he said before turning to a desktop computer, jerking a mouse up and down and thumping the left-click button. Putin then smiled at the camera before it cut away to a screenshot from his computer congratulating him on voting.

The awkward voting video appears to be a Kremlin response to opinion polls that showed that its invasion of Ukraine is losing popularity.

A poll published this week showed that 38 per cent of Russians “definitely” support the war, compared to 48 per cent in February.

‘Bring our guys home!’

This frustration at the war has seeped into the election, with photographs posted on the Telegram social media channel showing some voters voicing their opposition to the war on their ballot papers. Public protests against the war are banned.

“Return our mobilised men home, if your word means anything,” somebody had written on their ballot paper in the Kemerovo region in Siberia.

In Voronezh, in south-west Russia, a ballot paper had been defaced with: “Bring our guys home!”

Ukrainian drones are now regularly hitting Moscow and other Russian cities, the Russian economy has shrunk and hundreds of thousands of men have been mobilised, undermining the Kremlin’s claim that its invasion will not impact ordinary Russians.

United Russia, Putin’s political party, had told its candidates to campaign heavily on the war earlier this year, but then dropped this advice. It controls most of the governor and mayoral positions in Russia, as well as local assemblies, with a handful of exceptions.

Analysts have said that the only genuinely competitive election is being fought in Khakassia, a remote region of Siberia where a Communist Party candidate unexpectedly won the governorship in 2019 because of frustration at the Kremlin raising the age of retirement.

The Kremlin had plotted to unseat him with a pro-war insider, but the plan has flopped and its candidate has pulled out.

Elections are also being held in parts of Ukraine that the Kremlin captured and annexed last year.

It wants to legitimise its annexation of the regions with a popular show of support, but reports have said that there is massive fraud and that people are being bribed to vote with promises of food, or threatened and forced to vote.

The West has described the elections in occupied Ukraine as a sham.

“This is nothing more than a propaganda exercise,” said Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State.

Voting closes on Sunday and results are expected on Monday.

