Putin’s elevated nuclear risk over Ukraine sparks worry

Ellen Mitchell
·4 min read

Russia’s new call to put the West on nuclear notice and double down on his war in Ukraine has upped U.S. fears of a potential nuclear conflict.

In a rare national address, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered the mobilization of roughly 300,000 additional troops for the nearly seven-month conflict, making explicit threats about deploying Moscow’s nuclear stockpile in the process.

The warnings, which come as Moscow appears to be struggling in its military campaign against Kyiv, signals that the Putin feels his vulnerability and has no option but to intensify his threats, experts say.

“Putin is a master of deceptive tactics and deception, and to some extent we ignore it at our peril, the threats he makes, particularly in the nuclear area,” said career Amb. Thomas Pickering, who served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations as well as Russia.

“Even though large numbers of Americans want to discount them or believe they are so farfetched or irrational that they will not in one way or another come to pass…his warnings need to be taken very seriously,” Pickering told The Hill.

Putin has repeatedly made veiled nuclear threats towards the West since his invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, though U.S. officials have generally played down fears that the Russian leader might follow through on such saber rattling.

But his Wednesday warnings – which accused the U.S. and its allies of “nuclear blackmail” and moving to “destroy” his country – had a more menacing tone.

“I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction, and some components are more modern than those of the NATO countries,” Putin bragged in the prerecorded and nationally televised address.

“When the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we, of course, will use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people. It’s not a bluff,” he added.

The Biden administration is taking Putin’s latest address quite seriously this time around, according to officials.

“It’s irresponsible rhetoric for a nuclear power to talk that way, but it’s not atypical for how he’s been talking the last seven months, and we take it seriously,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told ABC’s “Good Morning America. “We are monitoring as best we can their strategic posture so that if we have to, we can alter ours.”

And President Biden, in his speech to world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly later on Wednesday, called Putin’s most recent nuclear threats a “reckless disregard for the responsibilities of the non-proliferation regime.”

National security analysts believe the step up in Putin’s rhetoric is a telling sign of his fears over losing the war and his hold on power in Russia.

The Kremlin has been dealt a series of embarrassing blows since the start of the month when Ukraine, aided with Western support and weapons, launched a counteroffensive and took back large swaths of its territory.

Reports emerged of Russian troops fleeing their positions, in some cases back over the Russian border, and leaving behind valuable weapons and equipment.

The losses prompted rare and intense criticism towards Putin from his own politicians and leaders, some of whom called for him to resign. Others demanded an end to the conflict or a change in tactics.

“The speech of President Putin demonstrates that the war is not going according to President Putin’s plans. He has made a big miscalculation,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told Reuters.

Pickering, who served as the U.S. ambassador to Russia in the mid-1990s, believes Putin

is feeling the pressure the war’s failures have brought him and now has his eye on remaining in power through any means.

“He’s in the kind of box now where these two threats that he’s put forward are . . . designed in one way or another to assure that he both stays in power and dominates the leadership scene in Russia,” Pickering said.

He warned that Putin may further exploit his nuclear arsenal, particularly as his own situation gets more perilous, and that the West would do well to ere away from trading threats with him.

“I think that he knows very well that if he starts something leading to a nuclear exchange, it could very quickly get so far out of hand and no one would know how to stop it. And I’ve been afraid of that for years,” according to Pickering.

“I think that at the moment, as I watch this, I’m deeply concerned.”

But others, including Caitlin Talmadge, a nuclear policy expert at Georgetown University, view Putin’s recent attempt to mobilize further forces as an indication he’s not yet ready to resort to nuclear means in the war.

“Actions speak louder than words,” Talmadge said in a statement to The Hill. “Despite Putin’s nuclear rhetoric, this effort to resuscitate his conventional forces through a partial mobilization indicates he is not eager to turn to nuclear weapons. He is trying to find more non-nuclear rungs on the escalation ladder.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • UN Latest: Zelenskiy Urges Leaders to Keep Up Pressure on Moscow

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a video address to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, urged world leaders to keep up the pressure on Russia, which he said was “afraid of real negotiations.” Earlier, President Joe Biden took center stage at the UN to rally international support for Ukraine following Russia’s military escalation and Vladimir Putin’s threats, saying Russia had “shamelessly violated” the core tenets of the UN Charter.Most Read from Bloomberg

  • Putin warns threat of nuclear retaliation against West is ‘not a bluff’

    In a rare address on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he will mobilize hundreds of thousands of additional troops in Ukraine and says his threat of nuclear retaliation against the West is “not a bluff.” NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.

  • Ukraine news – live: Putin makes nuclear threat as he declares ‘partial mobilisation’

    Russian president warns threat of using weapons of mass destruction is ‘not a bluff’

  • Former Minneapolis police officer sentenced over role in George Floyd’s death

    A Minnesota judge on Wednesday sentenced former Minneapolis Police Department officer Thomas Lane to three years in state prison after he was found guilty earlier this year of violating George Floyd’s civil rights. Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill sentenced Lane after he reached a plea agreement with state prosecutors for a 36-month sentence. Lane,…

  • Hiroshima bombing recalled in Oregon "peace trees" campaign

    Hideko Tamura Snider was a 10-year-old girl in Hiroshima, Japan, when the United States detonated an atomic bomb over the city on Aug. 6, 1945, during World War II. On Wednesday, she described the horrors of that day as the guest of honor in a ceremony marking the culmination of a four-year-long campaign in Oregon to plant saplings grown from the seeds of trees that also survived the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. An Oregon official involved in the campaign told the audience that recognition of the continued threat of nuclear weapons is especially relevant today, with Russian President Vladimir Putin making veiled threats to use them in his war against Ukraine.

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy lays out 'peace formula' to end war in country, but says 'Russia wants war'

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a "peace formula" for the war in his country that contains "just punishment" to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • With Ukraine nuke plant in peril, UN tries to broker safety

    The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog agency said Wednesday he met with Ukraine's and Russia's foreign ministers in a bid to establish a safety and security zone around a nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine that is Europe's largest. The Zaporizhzhia power plant has faced almost daily shelling and bombardment, raising fears of a nuclear accident. Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said that as a result of the separate meetings with Ukraine’s Dmytro Kuleba and Russia’s Sergey Lavrov, work has already begun on establishing and shaping the zone.

  • Kyler Murray has 'no hard feelings' toward fan who struck him after Cardinals' win at Raiders

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who was slapped in the face by a fan after a win at the Raiders, said, "Vegas is Vegas."

  • ‘This Is Not a Bluff’: Putin Threatens Nuclear Response in Ukraine War

    Without providing evidence, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that top NATO officials had said that it’d be acceptable to carry out nuclear strikes on Russia. He threatened to use nuclear weapons and ordered the country’s reservists to mobilize. Photo: Russian Presidential Press Service/Kremlin via Reuters

  • North Korea Denies Selling Russia Arms, Blasts US for ‘Rumors’

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea denied that it has sold arms to Russia and blasted the US and “other hostile forces” for what it saw as spreading rumors that Kim Jong Un’s regime was aiding Moscow as it fought in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherCitadel’s Griffin Brings Billions to Miami With Political Winds at His BackUN Latest: Zelenskiy Urges Leaders to Keep Up Pressure on Mo

  • Cornered by war, Putin makes another nuclear threat

    In a harsh warning, President Vladimir Putin declared that he won't hesitate to use nuclear weapons to protect Russian territory, a threat that comes as Moscow is poised to annex swaths of Ukraine that Moscow has taken over after hastily called referendums there. The Kremlin has orchestrated referendums in the occupied areas of Ukraine that are set to start Friday. Residents will be asked whether they want to become part of Russia — a vote that is certain to go Moscow's way.

  • Kyle Shanahan confirms that Trey Lance is out for the rest of the year

    In the aftermath of the broken ankle suffered by 49ers quarterback Trey Lance in Week Two, some uncertainty had emerged as to the question of whether Lance has a chance to play again this year. On Wednesday, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Lance will not return later in the regular season, or in the [more]

  • Leaders of S. Korea, Japan agree to strive to improve ties

    The leaders of South Korea and Japan agreed to accelerate efforts to mend ties frayed over Japan’s past colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula as they held their countries' first summit talks in nearly three years on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, both governments announced Thursday. The meeting occurred after Tokyo denied Seoul’s earlier announcement they had agreed on the summit, in a sign of the delicate nature of their current relations. During their 30-minute meeting in New York on Wednesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shared the need to improve bilateral ties and agreed to instruct their respective diplomats to step up talks for that, Yoon’s office said in a statement.

  • Trump says Ukraine war wouldn’t have happened if he were president and boasts he could end it

    ‘They have to respect your leadership, if they don’t respect your leadership, they’re gonna walk all over you,’ former president says

  • Turkey’s Isbank Suspends Use of Russian Mir Cards After US Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s largest private lender by assets and the local unit of Emirates NBD Bank PJSC stopped using a payment system popular among Russian tourists, following a warning by the US.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Coming in Next Stage of Inflation FightSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in Capital‘Mute Your Phones’

  • Euro slides and dollar climbs to 20-year high after Putin hints Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons and mobilizes troops for Ukraine

    "Those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the prevailing winds can turn in their direction," Putin said, according to a BBC report.

  • ‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War

    KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty ImagesVladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West.“I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and the Ukrainian army as with the collective West,” Sergei Shoigu said in a televised speech, according to TASS.“At this point, we are really at war with the collective West, with NATO,” Shoigu added.Sh

  • Mobilisation in Russia: Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill urges people not to see Ukrainians as enemies

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - WEDNESDAY, 21 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:39 Patriarch Kirill, the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, has urged Russians not to consider Ukrainians their enemies amidst the partial mobilisation announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the war against Ukraine.

  • Sen. Ron Johnson Makes The Most Right-Wing Slip Of The Tongue Ever

    The GOP Wisconsin senator uttered what one critic called an "all-time Freudian slip" in an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business.

  • Michael Cohen: New York's Trump Lawsuit News Makes All His 'Pain And Anger' Worth It

    New York Attorney General Letitia James noted the investigation started only after Trump's former personal attorney shed light on the financial misconduct.