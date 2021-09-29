Putin to end COVID-19 self-isolation period with Erdogan talks - Kremlin

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Putin meets with Turkish President Erdogan in Moscow
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will end his period of coronavirus-related self-isolation later on Wednesday when he meets Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin said.

Putin said earlier this month that he would have to spend "a few days" in self-isolation after dozens of people in his entourage fell ill with COVID-19.

He is holding face-to-face talks with Erdogan in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on Wednesday. The talks are expected to focus on Syria.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft to allow Epic Games, Amazon storefronts on its app store

    The Redmond, Washington-based company also said it would not take a cut from app developers' revenue, when the apps manage their own in-app payment systems. "Microsoft is again leading the industry forward with Windows, now an open platform with an open store," Epic Games Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney tweeted.

  • China tells NATO chief that allies should stay out of the Indo-Pacific

    A senior Chinese envoy used an unprecedented conversation with the head of NATO to warn the trans-Atlantic alliance to stay out of the Indo-Pacific.

  • Kremlin says NATO expansion in Ukraine is a 'red line' for Putin

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin warned on Monday that any expansion of NATO military infrastructure in Ukraine would cross one of President Vladimir Putin's "red lines", and Belarus said it had agreed to take action with Moscow to counter growing NATO activity. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close Moscow ally, accused the United States of setting up training centres in Ukraine which he said amounted to military bases.

  • Exclusive-U.S. has reached out to China about cutting oil imports from Iran, officials say

    The United States has reached out to China diplomatically about reducing its purchases of Iranian crude oil, U.S. and European officials said on Tuesday, as Washington seeks to persuade Tehran to resume talks about reviving the 2015 nuclear deal. Purchases of Iranian oil by Chinese companies are believed to have helped keep Iran's economy afloat despite U.S. sanctions that are designed to choke off such sales to put pressure on Iran to curb its nuclear program. "We are aware of the purchases that Chinese companies are making of Iranian oil," said a senior U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • China lets US siblings return home after three years

    It coincides with the high-profile release of Chinese tech executive Meng Wanzhou and two Canadians.

  • Iran rejects U.S. demand for U.N. inspectors' access to nuclear site

    Iran on Tuesday rejected a U.S. call to grant U.N. inspectors access to a nuclear site, saying Washington was not qualified to demand inspections without condemning a sabotage attack on the facility, Iranian state media reported. "Countries that did not condemn terrorist acts against Iran's nuclear site are not qualified to comment on inspections there," Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said during a visit to Moscow, according to Iranian state news agency IRNA. The United States said on Monday that Iran must stop denying the U.N. nuclear watchdog access to a workshop making centrifuge parts as agreed two weeks ago or face diplomatic retaliation at the agency's Board of Governors meeting.

  • Europe and China must continue talking despite disagreements, EU says

    "The High Representative noted that while disagreements still persisted, the EU and China needed to continue engaging intensively in a number of important areas," the EU said, adding Borrell underscored the inclusive and cooperative character of Europe's Indo-Pacific strategy. China's foreign minister Wang said that both sides must continue the trend of increased engagement in an effort to boost political trust and manage their differences, according to a statement on the ministry website.

  • Iran must return to nuclear talks to avoid escalation, French official says

    The official also said Iran could not set new conditions before returning to the talks in Vienna as the terms on the table were clear. Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving the accord aimed at keeping Iran from being able to develop a nuclear weapon stopped in June before Ebrahim Raisi took office as Iranian president last month.

  • U.S.-EU tech trade summit clouded by French reservations

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -France is seeking to water down a planned joint EU-U.S. declaration on technology cooperation, against the wishes of other EU countries, EU diplomats said on Tuesday. Senior U.S. and European Union officials aim to discuss semiconductor shortages, artificial intelligence and tech competition issues at the inaugural meeting of the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) on Wednesday. However, EU diplomats said France wanted to strike out a reference to a second meeting in spring 2022, when the French presidential election will take place.

  • Israeli PM says Iran has crossed nuclear 'red lines'; Tehran calls it 'full of lies'

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday that Iran had crossed "all red lines" in its nuclear program and vowed that Israel would not allow Tehran to acquire a nuclear weapon. In his first speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Bennett said Iran sought to dominate the Middle East under a "nuclear umbrella" and urged a more concerted international effort to halt Iran's nuclear activities.

  • North Korea Fires Missile As U.N. Envoy Calls For End To 'Hostile' U.S. Treatment

    Negotiations between the U.S. and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have languished since 2019.

  • AUKUS submarine deal 'very tricky' for nuclear inspectors -IAEA chief

    The head of the United Nations atomic agency has said the AUKUS deal in which Australia will obtain nuclear submarine technology from the United States is a "very tricky" issue in terms of inspections but in can be managed. The submarine deal is part of a three-way defence agreement announced by Washington, London and Canberra last month which infuriated France because Australia said it would cancel an existing order for French diesel-powered submarines. It would also be the first time that a party to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty obtains nuclear submarines, apart from the five nuclear weapons states recognised by the NPT - the United States, Russia, China, France and Britain.

  • Turkey to press Russia to restore calm in Syria's Idlib

    The presidents of Russia and Turkey will hold talks on Wednesday on curbing renewed violence in northwest Syria and possibly expanding Moscow's sales of military defence systems to Ankara, Turkish officials said. Vladimir Putin is hosting Tayyip Erdogan at Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi, where the Turkish leader will press for a return to a ceasefire they agreed last year to end a Russian and Syrian army assault on Turkey-backed fighters in Syria's Idlib region.

  • Macron wants Europeans to boost defense, be 'respected'

    European nations must boost their defense plans and make themselves “respected,” French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday as his country opens talks with the United States following a submarine contract dispute that led to a diplomatic crisis. “Europeans must come out of their naivety,” Macron said during a news conference in Paris where he spoke publicly for the first time about a Indo-Pacific defense deal among the U.S., Australia and Britain that sank a multi-billion French contract.

  • '30 years of blah blah blah': Thunberg questions Italy climate talks

    MILAN (Reuters) -Greta Thunberg and fellow youth campaigners struck a sceptical tone for this week's climate talks in Italy, saying much has been promised but little done to tackle global warming in almost three decades since the landmark Earth Summit. Fears that climate change is worsening grew after a U.N. report in August warned the situation was dangerously close to spiralling out of control, with the world certain to face further disruptions for generations to come. "Thirty years of blah, blah, blah," Thunberg told the opening session of a Youth4Climate event on Tuesday.

  • Jordan to fully reopen main crossing with Syria this week

    Jordan will fully reopen its main border crossing with Syria from Wednesday, government and industry officials said, as a high-level Syrian team arrived in Amman to discuss how to ease the flow of goods hit by the pandemic and a decade of conflict. Although the Jaber crossing has been open since 2018 after the Syrian government drove rebels from southern Syria, trade has yet to recover to the $1 billion pre-war level. They said a visiting trade delegation from Syria, led by economy, trade, agriculture, water and electricity ministers, would also discuss lifting tariff barriers.

  • Pentagon chief tells French counterpart U.S. supports Sahel mission

    France has Washington's continued support for counterterrorism efforts in Africa's Sahel region, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told his French counterpart in a phone call on Monday. France has about 5,000 troops in the Sahel region of West Africa to fight Islamist militants and receives logistical support from the United States. French President Emmanuel Macron announced in June that France was reducing its presence in the region.

  • UN: New meeting in October to draft Syria constitution

    The U.N. special envoy for Syria announced Tuesday that invitations have been issued for a sixth meeting of the committee charged with producing a new constitution for war-torn Syria in October. After the failure of the five previous meetings of Syrian government, opposition and civil society representatives, Geir Pedersen told the U.N. Security Council: “We should all now expect the constitutional committee to begin to work seriously on a process of drafting — not just preparing — a constitutional reform.”

  • EU backs U.S. tech trade declaration after French concerns

    European Union governments committed to a joint EU-U.S. declaration on technology cooperation on Wednesday, just in time for a key transatlantic meeting, after France threatened to block it unless it was watered down, EU diplomats said. Senior U.S. and European Union officials aim to discuss semiconductor shortages, artificial intelligence and tech competition issues at the inaugural meeting of the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) on Wednesday. EU diplomats said France wanted to strike out a reference to a second meeting in spring 2022, when the French presidential election will take place.

  • Jordan's state carrier to resume flights to Syria for first time in decade

    AMMAN (Reuters) -Jordan's state carrier, Royal Jordanian, will soon resume direct flights to Damascus for the first time in nearly a decade, in the latest step to restore extensive business ties with Syria hurt by conflict in the latter, government officials said on Tuesday. Flights have been suspended since the start of the decade-old conflict in Syria, even though other airlines continued to fly to Amman from Damascus. Indicating the government announcement was slightly premature, Royal Jordanian later on Tuesday said an Oct 3.