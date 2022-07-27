Putin and Erdoğan will discuss military and technical cooperation at meeting in Sochi Kremlin

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
In this article:
"UKRAINSKA PRAVDA" – WEDNESDAY, 27 JULY 2022, 13:21

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the President of Russia, reported that Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the President of Turkey, are planning to discuss military and technical cooperation at their meeting in Sochi.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned information agency "RIA "Novosti"

Quote: "Military and technical cooperation between the two countries is always on the agenda. The very fact that our cooperation is developing in such a sensitive environment shows that our relations are on a very high level".

Details: In light of Putin’s request to involve Russia in the production of Bayraktar drones, Peskov stated that "during recent communication between the two presidents, the topic of military-technical cooperation in different sectors has been touched upon".

Background:

  •     Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the President of Turkey, will meet with Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, on 5 August in order to discuss the war against Ukraine.

  •     On 26 July, CNN Türk reported that Putin had asked the Turkish leader to help him open a Bayraktar combat drone factory.

