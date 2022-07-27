Putin and Erdoğan will discuss military and technical cooperation at meeting in Sochi Kremlin

"UKRAINSKA PRAVDA" – WEDNESDAY, 27 JULY 2022, 13:21

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the President of Russia, reported that Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the President of Turkey, are planning to discuss military and technical cooperation at their meeting in Sochi.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned information agency "RIA "Novosti"

Quote: "Military and technical cooperation between the two countries is always on the agenda. The very fact that our cooperation is developing in such a sensitive environment shows that our relations are on a very high level".

Details: In light of Putin’s request to involve Russia in the production of Bayraktar drones, Peskov stated that "during recent communication between the two presidents, the topic of military-technical cooperation in different sectors has been touched upon".

Background: