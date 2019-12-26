Putin Escalates Arms Race with U.S. and Says Russia Has Developed Hypersonic Missiles for Nukes

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the United States again this week of an escalating arms race, saying that Russia has become the first country to deploy hypersonic missiles that can carry nuclear weapons at a speed 20-times faster than sound.

Russia is the only country to have deployed hypersonic weapons, according to the Associated Press. Putin, 67, reportedly said in a meeting with top Russian military members that for the first time ever, Russia is leading the U.S. in weapons development.

“Now we have a situation that is unique in modern history when they are trying to catch up to us,” Putin said. “Not a single country has hypersonic weapons, let alone hypersonic weapons of intercontinental range.”

United States Defense Secretary Mark Esper said “it’s probably a matter of a couple of years” before the U.S. develops a hypersonic weapon, according to the AP. The U.S. has warned Congress about Russia and China developing hypersonic weapons, according to the AP report, and has mulled over the possibility of putting detectors and interceptors on satellites in space to defend against potential attacks.

Hypersonic missiles are designed to travel through defense systems at high speeds and deliver warheads over long ranges. Experts have called the weapons “game-changing technology.”

Putin claimed some of the newly developed Russian missiles can travel at 20 times the speed of sound and can change their course and altitude in mid-flight.

“It’s a weapon of the future, capable of penetrating both existing and prospective missile defense systems,” Putin said, according to the AP.

Last Friday, President Donald Trump, 73, signed the new “Space Force” into law — a new military branch that would primarily work on defending satellites and using them for national defense.

Putin came to Trump’s aid just last week, defending the U.S. president over his impeachment and claiming he was impeached because of “far-fetched” reasons. Putin echoed Republican talking points that the investigation into Trump is just the Democrats’ answer to losing the 2016 election.

“It’s simply a continuation of internal political struggle,” Putin told reporters in Moscow, according to the Associated Press. “The party that lost the (2016) election, the Democratic Party, is trying to achieve results by other means.”

But while defending Trump, Putin made it clear if the two countries couldn’t work out a deal on extending their New START weapons treaty, then Russia would push forward in a new arms race.

