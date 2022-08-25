Putin expands Russian army by 137,000 troops

Vladimir Putin decided to increase the army against the background of huge losses in Ukraine

“The Russian Government is to provide the Defense Ministry with necessary funds from the federal budget for this expansion,” the document reads.

The decree comes into force on Jan. 1, 2023.

The decision comes after the Russian army suffered heavy losses in its full-scale war against Ukraine, and has struggling to recoup manpower through mercenary hires and covert mobilization.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu recently said that Moscow’s offensive operations in Ukraine have been forced to slow, but lied that this was due to a policy of avoiding civilian casualties – something that the Russian military has not demonstrated.

Latest Ukrainian figures put Russian personnel losses at 45,000 troops KIA.

