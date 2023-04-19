Putin explains his visit to temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he had visited the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson and Luhansk oblasts of Ukraine to meet with the military and not to distract them from their deployment site for a long time.

Source: Russian state-owned media RIA Novosti

Quote from Putin: "You probably know that just a day ago I visited both Kherson and Luhansk oblasts. There are many issues there, and I will not return to them. The purpose of the trip was a meeting with the military, whom I did not want to distract for a long time and at great distances from the deployment sites of those units they command. The situation demands they be on the ground."

Details: The Russian dictator said that the Russians in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories have problems with the delivery of goods due to lines at checkpoints.

In particular, Putin stated that it is "impossible to pass" at the Gukovo checkpoint on the administrative border of Luhansk Oblast and Rostov Oblast, Russia.

Background:

