Putin faces rare criticism at home as Ukrainian troops reclaim ground

CBSNews
·2 min read

Kharkiv, Ukraine — The Ukrainian forces' dramatic advances on the battlefield, which have seen them claw back a huge swath of ground from Russia's invading troops in the south and east of the country, are starting to cause some public anger inside Russia. Ukraine's troops have recaptured an estimated 2,000 square miles of territory in recent days.

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vows to keep pushing the counterattack until his country reclaims all of its territory, Russia's Vladimir Putin is facing some rare criticism at home.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via a video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, September 9, 2022. / Credit: GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/SPUTNIK/AFP/Getty
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via a video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, September 9, 2022. / Credit: GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/SPUTNIK/AFP/Getty

As CBS News correspondent Debora Patta reports from Ukraine's second largest city of Kharkiv, from which Russian troops have effectively been forced out, Ukrainian forces are seizing the momentum. The yellow and blue of the national flag now flies proudly again over many liberated towns and villages across the region — only about 30 miles from the Russian border.

"Our troops were so smart," said one proud woman, welcoming the liberators. "The Russian soldiers were shocked, running away so fast. They [Ukraine's forces] planned this really well."

When Putin launched his war on Ukraine nearly seven months ago, his troops quickly seized massive chunks of territory around Kharkiv.

A map illustration based on information from the Institute of War shows ground within Ukraine that Russia occupied before the February 24, 2022 full-scale invasion, territory it seized during the current occupation of eastern parts of the country, and ground reclaimed in early September by Ukrainian forces' counteroffensive.&nbsp; / Credit: CBS/Institute of War
A map illustration based on information from the Institute of War shows ground within Ukraine that Russia occupied before the February 24, 2022 full-scale invasion, territory it seized during the current occupation of eastern parts of the country, and ground reclaimed in early September by Ukrainian forces' counteroffensive. / Credit: CBS/Institute of War

But Ukrainian forces have blitzed through Russia's gains in just days, snatching back a huge swath of land.  It's been a crushing defeat for the Russian troops, depriving Moscow of its ability to resupply forces on the front lines, as it can no longer use the recently-liberated town of Izyum as a strategic logistics hub. "They left all their explosives and ammunition here," gloated one Ukrainian soldier there.

A photograph taken on September 11, 2022, shows abandoned munitions in a village on the outskirts of Izyum, Kharkiv Region, eastern Ukraine, after Russian forces were forced to withdraw from the area. / Credit: JUAN BARRETO/AFP/Getty
A photograph taken on September 11, 2022, shows abandoned munitions in a village on the outskirts of Izyum, Kharkiv Region, eastern Ukraine, after Russian forces were forced to withdraw from the area. / Credit: JUAN BARRETO/AFP/Getty

As the Russian front line collapsed in Izyum, the extent of a war waged largely against Ukrainian civilians has become devastatingly clear: Hospitals and schools blown up; people killed in their own backyards. The Kremlin's attempt to spin the humiliating withdrawal in the region as a strategic "regrouping" of forces to other front lines has been ridiculed on social media — even in Russia.

Away from the battlefield, on the usually-friendly airwaves of Russia's state-run television, months of eager repetition of the Kremlin's talking points has given way recently to some hard questions for Putin about his so-called "special military operation." "It's either full scale war or we get out," former parliamentarian Boris Nadeszhdin insisted during a heated panel discussion on state TV late last week.

"You say everything's going according to plan," policy expert Viktor Olevich exclaimed in disbelief, addressing the narrative Putin has stuck to dogmatically. "You really think six months ago we planned on leaving and repelling a counteroffensive?"

Ukrainians want to believe that the tide is turning in a war that, from the onset, seemed weighted heavily in Russia's favor.

But Secretary of State Anthony Blinken warned that while this counteroffensive was well-planned and has clearly benefitted from an avalanche of Western military aid, it's too early to predict an outcome.

Rosie O'Donnell discusses starring in Showtime's "American Gigolo"

Rolling Stone magazine co-founder Jann Wenner on new memoir: "Like a Rolling Stone"

Justice Dept. says Trump nominee acceptable as "Special Master": CBS News Flash August 12, 2022

Recommended Stories

  • Russian troops "running away" from Ukraine's 2nd largest city

    Residents in liberated towns and villages across a huge swath of ground retaken by Ukraine's forces crying tears of joy, but Russia has left devastation in its wake.

  • Ukrainian forces continue counteroffensive

    Ukrainian troops reclaimed more territory from Russia on Monday, pushing all the way back to the northeastern border.

  • Xi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US Dominance

    (Bloomberg) -- In the almost 1,000 days since Xi Jinping last ventured abroad, China has found itself increasingly isolated within the US-led world order. He’s finally reemerging this week alongside Russia’s Vladimir Putin to showcase his vision for a viable alternative. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue

  • Panel: Archives still not certain it has all Trump records

    The National Archives is still not certain that it has custody of all Donald Trump's presidential records even after the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago club, a congressional committee said in a letter Tuesday. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform revealed that staff at the Archives on an Aug. 24 call could not provide assurances that they have all of Trump's presidential records. The committee in the letter asked the Archives to conduct an assessment of whether any Trump records remain unaccounted for and potentially in his possession.

  • Ukraine’s SBU captures two Russian agents in Mykolayiv Oblast

    Two Russian agents who were engaged in tracking the movement of Ukrainian troops and spreading Kremlin propaganda have been detained in Mykolayiv Oblast, Ukraine’s SBU security service reported on Facebook on Sept. 13.

  • Kremlin hails importance of Putin-Xi meeting in Samarkand

    The Kremlin on Tuesday hailed the significance of Russian President Vladimir Putin's planned meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week, noting that it's particularly important amid tensions with the West. Putin's foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov said the two leaders are scheduled to meet Thursday in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of a summit of a security pact dominated by Moscow and Beijing. “The meeting has a special significance in view of the current international situation,” Ushakov told reporters, saying Putin and Xi will discuss the international situation, along with regional issues and bilateral cooperation.

  • Zelenskyy was offered ‘ride from Ukraine’ as early as Feb. 19, Ukrainian official says

    Ukraine’s Western partners said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyyshould flee Ukraine and establish a government-in-exile days before Russia’s full-scale invasion, Zelesnkyy’s Deputy Chief-of-Staff Andriy Sybiha told NV on Sept. 10.

  • Ukraine makes gains in war with Russia, reclaims some key territory

    Ukrainian forces have made considerable gains, reclaiming territory previously held by the Russians. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta reports on the latest from Ukraine. Then, former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder and retired Marine Corps General James Jones join CBS News' John Dickerson with their analysis.

  • Russian troops in Kharkiv Oblast were “thrashed” by advancing Ukrainian forces, intercept shows

    A Russian soldier can be heard describing a dire situation, as Moscow’s forces were facing advancing Ukrainian troops in Kherson Oblast in recent days – in an intercept published by Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) in a Telegram post on Sept. 12.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate more than 6,000 square kilometres and continue to advance: Zelenskyy

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - MONDAY, 12 SEPTEMBER 2022, 23:46 The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated over 6,000 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory from Russian occupying forces.

  • Ukraine piles pressure on retreating Russian troops

    Ukrainian troops piled pressure on retreating Russian forces on Tuesday, pressing a counteroffensive that has produced major gains and a stunning blow to Moscow's military prestige.

  • Russia claims that electricity is being supplied to occupied Zaporizhzhia from Crimea

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 12 SEPTEMBER 2022, 16:37 Russia claims that electricity is being supplied to occupied Zaporizhzhia from Crimea Following the shutdown of the nuclear power station in Enerhodar, electricity is apparently being supplied to the Russian-occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast from Crimea.

  • After Russia retreats in Ukraine, what now for Putin's war?

    Ukrainian forces have pushed Russian troops out of the Kharkiv region and kept driving forward in the east and south, leaving Vladimir Putin on the defensive.

  • Russian-installed official says Ukrainian soldiers outnumbered Russians

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -A Russian-installed official in Ukraine's Kharkiv region said on Monday that Ukrainian forces had outnumbered Russian and pro-Russian forces by eight times during a lightning counteroffensive over the weekend. Ukrainian forces overran the Russian supply hubs of Izium and Kupiansk over the weekend, Russia's worst military defeat since its forces were forced back from Kyiv shortly after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine. Speaking to the state-owned Rossiya-24 television channel, Vitaly Ganchev said that Ukrainian forces had captured previously Russian-held settlements in the region's north, breaking through to the border with Russia, and that "about 5000" civilians had been evacuated to Russia.

  • U.S. midterm primary election season wraps up in New Hampshire on Tuesday

    New Hampshire Republicans on Tuesday choose between a far-right candidate or a longtime state legislator to face incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan as the midterm primary season comes to a close. It is the last in a series of nominating contests that have seen Republicans repeatedly select candidates aligned with former President Donald Trump, causing some in the party to worry this hurts their chances of winning control of the U.S. Senate in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Taking back either the Senate or the House of Representatives would give Republicans the power to bring Democratic President Joe Biden's legislative agenda to a halt and launch potentially politically damaging probes.

  • Smyrna Rotary Wings of Freedom Fish Fry among 9/11 remembrance events

    Hundreds gathered at events over the weekend to remember those who lost their lives on 9/11.

  • Why Kate and William Are Still Sending George, Charlotte, and Louis to School After Queen's Death

    Days after their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II passed away, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are still going to school. William explained why he and Kate made that decision.

  • Utah School Bus Driver Told Students She'd 'Shoot Them' for Protesting Missed Turn

    A second Utah school district is investigating after another driver "becomes frustrated and begins to scream" at students in a video

  • Op-Ed: California's giant new batteries kept the lights on during the heat wave

    This technology has just proved its value in a crisis, and the more capacity we add, the more it will save us from high bills and blackouts.

  • Stock Market Today - 9/13: Stocks Pummeled After August Inflation Shock; Big Rate Bets Surge

    A faster-than-expected reading for August inflation, including a big jump in core prices, has investors rekindling bets on more jumbo rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.