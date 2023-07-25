Putin failed to act over Wagner coup despite warning by spies, say security officials

Members of the Wagner Group guard an area as others load their tank onto a truck on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on June 24 - VASILY DERYUGIN/KOMMERSANT PUBLISHING HOUSE

Vladimir Putin was warned in advance that the boss of the Wagner group of mercenaries was plotting a coup but took no action to prevent it, according to European officials.

Yevgeny Prigozhin appeared to have caught the Kremlin unawares when he marched from Russia’s south to within 125 miles of Moscow in protest over what he said was the defence ministry’s incompetent handling of the war.

Though Prigozhin called off the mutiny after striking a last-minute deal with the Kremlin, the incident has left Putin looking weak and embarrassed, leading to questions over just how much he knew about the mutiny in advance.

Now reports suggest he had been briefed about Prigozhin’s plans but failed to do anything to prevent them.

Intelligence assessments shared with The Washington Post on Tuesday claim the Russian security forces warned Putin at least two or three days in advance that Prigozhin was preparing a rebellion, but was paralysed to prevent it.

Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of Russia's Southern Military District amid the group's withdrawal from the city of Rostov-on-Don - ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/REUTERS

“Putin had time to take the decision to liquidate [the rebellion] and arrest the organisers,” one of the European security officials told The Post on condition of anonymity.

“Then when it began to happen, there was paralysis on all levels… There was absolute dismay and confusion. For a long time, they did not know how to react.”

The officials said that in the days leading up to the mutiny, more heavily armed security had been placed at key sites in Moscow including the Kremlin, but there had been no attempt to quash the rebellion.

The reports appear consistent with last week’s public remarks by William Burns, the CIA’s director, who said that for much of the 36 hours of the mutiny the Russian leadership “appeared to be adrift”.

Vladimir Putin addresses his nation from the Kremlin days after Wagner's attempted coup - SGSAN/MEGA

Prigozhin’s forces began their march by entering the city of Rostov-on-Don, a large city in the south of Russia that the Russian top military command had been using as their base.

“We are entering Rostov. We don’t fight children. [Russian defence minister Sergei] Shoigu kills children. He put 18-year-old boys against us,” Prigozhin said in an audio message.

“These guys will live and go back to their mothers. But we will destroy everything that gets in the way.”

The Kremlin leadership issued no specific orders during the crisis, leaving it to local officials to decide how to act, according to the security officials. However, they appeared to have allowed Wagner troops to pass without resistance.

“We crossed the state border in all places,” Prigozhin said in his message. “The border guards came out to meet and hugged our fighters.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the intelligence assessments, telling The Post they were “nonsense” and shared “by people who have zero information”.

