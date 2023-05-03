Putin fan to be prosecuted for TikTok live stream glorifying "Russian world"

A 46-year-old woman is to be prosecuted in the city of Odesa for spreading anti-Ukraine narratives on social media after claiming on TikTok that she is waiting for Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, to take over Odesa.

Source: Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Odesa Oblast

Quote: "The police discovered that the perpetrator told the viewers of her live broadcast on the TikTok social platform that she is waiting for the Kremlin dictator to take over Odesa and is prepared to endure combat action only to be united with the Russians forever."

Details: The Internet agitator was uncovered by investigators from the 2nd Department of the 1st Odesa District Police Department.

The investigators seized the mobile phone the woman had used to commit the illegal acts.

Based on the evidence collected, confirmed by the court’s facial recognition procedure, the police investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Primorsk District Prosecutor’s Office of Odesa, served the perpetrator with a notice of suspicion of collaborationist activity under Article 111-1.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, i.e. public calls by a citizen of Ukraine to support the decisions and actions of the aggressor state.

"Having deemed the collected evidence sufficient, the police drew up an indictment with respect to the woman and submitted it to the court," reported Olena Soloviova, deputy head of the inquiry sector of the territorial police unit.

