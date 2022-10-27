Putin fantasises that Russian economy has already passed the "peak of difficulties" under sanctions

OLEKSII PAVLYSH – THURSDAY, 27 OCTOBER 2022, 19:30



The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, claims that Russia has already "developed mature [domestic] businesses", which have allegedly "seamlessly" taken over the markets that have been vacated by foreign businesses.

He made these claims at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow, answering questions from the media.

The Russian dictator claims that the "peak of [economic] difficulties" in the Russian Federation related to sanctions has already passed.

"The answer to all the current challenges should be the reduction of bureaucracy and support of business, and an increase of room for economic activity," Putin claims.

He also claimed that "strengthening the economic sovereignty of the Russian Federation will be the basis for the future development of the country."

Putin also said that the alleged actions of the Russian Federation "regarding the strengthening of sovereignty are very attractive to many countries, despite the West's attempts to lie about it."

"Russia has a lot of friends in the world, and it does not need to impose anything on anyone," Russia’s President believes.

"We are not sacrificing anything, we are working on strengthening financial and economic sovereignty.

Do we have Nobel laureates or not – is that the point? Here they gave it [the Nobel Prize] to the former President of the United States. Is this an indicator of some achievements? With all due respect...", summed up Putin.

In fact, the sanctions against the Russian Federation have caused the departure of international companies from the aggressor country and shortages in Russia in various areas: from commercial drones to cardboard for food packaging, from raw materials for the production of coffee and tea to a shortage of pharmaceutical equipment.

Russian companies have faced a technological crisis due to Western sanctions, which caused a serious shortage of semiconductor circuits, electrical and computer equipment, which are needed for the country's data centres.

At the same time, Russia, as expected, has experienced the largest emigration of millionaires during the first six months of the full-scale invasion. By the end of 2022, 15,000 millionaires may leave the Russian Federation.

Furthermore, Russian businessmen who have suffered from Western sanctions have begun to travel to Iran in order to study the life experience of that country under US sanctions.

The war in Ukraine and the global energy crisis will be a turning point for the global energy market – Russian energy exports will never return to the levels of 2021, and by 2030 will drop by exactly 50%.

Reminder:

It was reported that the Ministry of Finance of Russia, in internal estimates, predicts a 12% reduction in the aggressor's GDP due to sanctions, which could destroy "a decade of economic growth." Publicly, the department denies this figure.

The Bank of Russia expects that by the end of 2022 the GDP of the Russian Federation will decrease by 8-10%.

