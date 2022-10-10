Putin fantasises about Ukraine trying to blow up Turkish Stream and attacking Kursk Nuclear Power Plant

IRYNA BALACHUK — MONDAY, 10 OCTOBER 2022, 13:13

Russian President Vladimir Putin has alleged that Ukraine tried to blow up the Turkish Stream pipeline and has already committed three acts of terrorism against the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant.

Source: Putin on 10 October, at a meeting with the permanent members of Russia’s Security Council to discuss the explosion on the Crimean Bridge

Quote from Putin: "Ukraine's secret services have already carried out three acts of terrorism against the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, repeatedly blowing up the power plant's high voltage lines. As a result of the third terrorist attack, three such lines were damaged at once."

Details: According to Putin, Ukraine has allegedly committed "a whole series of other acts of terrorism and attempts at similar crimes against Russia's electric power and gas transportation infrastructure, including an attempt to blow up one of the sections of the Turkish Stream gas transportation system."

The president of the terrorist state, which launched 83 rockets and killed at least ten people in Ukraine on the morning of 10 October, alleged that "the Kyiv regime has been using terrorist methods for a long time."

He also added that Russia is supposedly not allowed to investigate the explosions at the Nord Stream pipelines.

