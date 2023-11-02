Putin fears Russians support Ukrainian Armed Forces, orders to block assistance sites

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law granting the right to quickly block websites that raise funds to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Source: The relevant document is published on the official website of legal acts, The Moscow Times reports among other Russian media sites.

Now, the prosecutor general of Russia and his deputies have received the authority to apply to the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) to promptly block sites that raise funds for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the commission developed the law to investigate the facts of foreign interference.

It is significant that the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation already provides for liability for such "acts" up to life imprisonment. In particular, the Russian Federation prohibits

providing financial, material and technical assistance to a foreign state directed against Russia's security.

