Putin finds yet another position for Medvedev in Committee for Military Industry

11
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Vladimir Putin, the President of the aggressor country appointed Dmitri Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation as the first Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Military Industry.

Source: Russian state-owned media outlet RIA Novosti

Quote:  "Vladimir Putin makes changes to the line-up of the Committee for Military Industry. The President introduced the position of a first Deputy Chairman and appointed Dmitri Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, to it."

Details: The Committee also includes Sergey Shoigu, the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation; Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff; Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council; heads of the SVR [Foreign Intelligence], the FSB, the Russian Guard and others.

Background: 

  • In early December, Medvedev boasted that Moscow was increasing the production of new powerful weapons as it [Russia – ed.] ostensibly confronts not only Ukraine but also many Western countries.

  • The US Department of Defense noted that due to the high intensity of artillery use, Russia is forced to use shells manufactured more than 40 years ago, which have a high failure rate.

  • On December 22, White House National Security Spokesman John Kirby reported that the private Russian military company, the Wagner Group, had received a shipment of weapons from North Korea to strengthen Russian forces in Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!




Recommended Stories

  • Bakhmut front is one of toughest: 28 armed confrontations and 225 artillery attacks in one day

    The Eastern front is currently the epicentre of Ukraine's armed resistance against Russians, with the Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts and some parts of Luhansk Oblast being the main hotspots. Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson of the Eastern grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the 24/7 national newscast, cited by Army Inform outlet.

  • Syrian Democratic Forces say 6 fighters killed in IS attack

    An attack by Islamic State militants in the city of Raqqa on Monday killed six members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which has played a prominent role in the fight against the group, SDF officials said. SDF commander Mazloum Abdi said in a statement that an IS cell had targeted security and military buildings in the city, killing six fighters and wounding an unspecified number of others. Siamand Ali, a spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, told The Associated Press that a group of five people believed to be part of an IS sleeper cell, two of them wearing explosive belts, had attacked checkpoints and guard points of Raqqa's Internal Security Forces.

  • Before-and-after photos of Ukraine show the devastating toll of Putin's unprovoked war

    Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has turned iconic buildings and landmarks across the country into rubble.

  • Duma prepares higher taxation for Russians who left country - speaker

    "It is right to cancel preferences for those who have left the Russian Federation and to introduce an increased tax rate for them," Volodin wrote on the Telegram messaging app. Russia's 13% personal income tax is deducted automatically by domestic employers. "It's completely understandable why they fled," Volodin said.

  • How Sergei Shoigu went from Putin's wilderness bestie to the scapegoat for Russia's failures in Ukraine

    Sergei Shoigu was once touted to be Russia's next prime minister — until a series of problems in the Ukraine war made him a target of scathing criticism.

  • The real Volodymyr Zelenskyy. His US film editor reveals the man behind the scenes.

    Insider obtained several exclusive photographs of Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy and talked to David Dodson, who worked closely with him on 10 movies.

  • Medvedev states that Russia needs security guarantees "in order to normalise the situation"

    Dmitry Medvedev, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has stated that Russia must receive the highest possible "security guarantees" in order to normalise a situation that could lead to World War Three.

  • How Putin’s war and small islands are accelerating the global shift to clean energy, and what to watch for in 2023

    Workers install solar panels for a floating photovoltaic solar plant in Germany in April 2022. Photo by Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty ImagesThe year 2022 was a tough one for the growing number of people living in food insecurity and energy poverty around the world, and the beginning of 2023 is looking bleak. Russia’s war on Ukraine, one of the world’s largest grain and fertilizer feedstock suppliers, tightened global food and energy supplies, which in turn helped spur inflation. Drought, exacerba

  • Chief of Defence Intelligence Budanov: Ukraine will regain Crimea by force and diplomacy

    Kyrylo Budanov, the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has said that Ukraine would regain temporarily occupied Crimea in a combined way, both by force and diplomacy. Source: Budanov in an interview with LIGA.

  • Deaths of 3 endangered Cambodian dolphins raise alarm

    Three endangered freshwater dolphins have died within 10 days of each other, alarming conservationists in Cambodia. The death of a third healthy dolphin in such a brief period indicates “an increasingly alarming situation and the need for an intensive law enforcement be urgently conducted in the dolphin habitats,” the World Wildlife Fund said in an announcement Monday. The latest Irrawaddy dolphin death — believed to have stemmed from entanglement in an illegal fishing line — spotlighted the need for law enforcement to help save the species, also known as the Mekong River dolphin, according to the statement.

  • Russian authorities urge calm among residents of Engels, Russian Ministry of Defence confirms 3 deaths

    Following the explosions in Engels, Roman Busargin, Governor of Saratov Oblast, wrote that "there is absolutely no threat to the residents"; the Russian Ministry of Defence confirmed that three people have been killed as a result of the fire that broke out.

  • Iran says UK-linked arrests reflect 'destructive role' in protests

    Iran has accused Western countries, Israel and Saudi Arabia of fomenting the unrest by people from all walks of life in the country, one of the most sustained challenges to the country's ruling theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. "Their role was totally destructive and incited the riots."

  • Texas Governor Abbott endangered lives with Christmas Eve migrant drop -White House

    The White House on Monday accused Texas Governor Greg Abbott of endangering lives after busloads of migrants from the southwest border in Texas were dropped near Vice President Kamala Harris' home in Washington, D.C., on a cold Christmas Eve. An estimated 110 to 130 migrants seeking asylum in the United States, many of them families with children, were placed on buses by Texas officials, immigrant aid groups said on Sunday after the migrants arrived in the U.S. capital.

  • Ukraine Compares Fight Against Russia To ‘Die Hard’ In Video — Watch

    The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has released a Christmas-themed video comparing the fight against Russia to the 1988 Bruce Willis-starrer Die Hard. The clip features an edited version of a trailer for the 1988 action pic, with Ukraine touting its new Himars system (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) and insisting the “underdog” will win. “This […]

  • Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 18, 2022 Atkore Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $5.52, expectations were $5.08. Operator: Good morning. My name is Rob, and I’ll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Atkore’s Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings […]

  • Russians inspired by example of Chechnya, want to create fighter training centres across country

    Yury Trutnev, Russian Deputy Prime Minister, and Sergey Kiriyenko, the First Deputy Head of the Russian President's Administration appealed to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin with a proposal to create training centres for fighters across the country, similar to the Russian Special Forces University in Gudermes, Chechnya.

  • Who’s the new No. 4 Democrat? There may be a dispute

    As Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) scrambles to shore up enough GOP support to become the next Speaker, House Democrats are grappling with a question swirling around their own leadership hierarchy next year: Who, in fact, is the No. 4 Democrat? Most in the caucus presume that ranking falls to Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), who…

  • Chiefs awed by Patrick Mahomes play vs. Seahawks: ‘Might be the best one I’ve seen’

    Jerick McKinnon, once seeing the photo in the locker room, told Patrick Mahomes he needed to get some perfect words together.

  • A Green Beret recalls the Christmas Day mission that was almost his last

    US special operators went deep behind enemy lines during the Vietnam War, including one Christmas Day mission that almost ended in disaster.

  • Texas LB’s Jaylan Ford and DeMarvion Overshown lead another category

    Jeff Choate develops productive linebackers.