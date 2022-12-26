Putin finds yet another position for Medvedev in Committee for Military Industry

Vladimir Putin, the President of the aggressor country appointed Dmitri Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation as the first Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Military Industry.

Source: Russian state-owned media outlet RIA Novosti

Quote: "Vladimir Putin makes changes to the line-up of the Committee for Military Industry. The President introduced the position of a first Deputy Chairman and appointed Dmitri Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, to it."

Details: The Committee also includes Sergey Shoigu, the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation; Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff; Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council; heads of the SVR [Foreign Intelligence], the FSB, the Russian Guard and others.

Background:

In early December, Medvedev boasted that Moscow was increasing the production of new powerful weapons as it [Russia – ed.] ostensibly confronts not only Ukraine but also many Western countries.

The US Department of Defense noted that due to the high intensity of artillery use, Russia is forced to use shells manufactured more than 40 years ago, which have a high failure rate.

On December 22, White House National Security Spokesman John Kirby reported that the private Russian military company, the Wagner Group, had received a shipment of weapons from North Korea to strengthen Russian forces in Ukraine.

