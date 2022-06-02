Putin fires five more generals: report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Caroline Vakil
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Alexander Laas
    German footballer

Russian President Vladimir Putin fired a slew of generals earlier this week as Moscow continues to experience losses among its top officers and generals during its invasion of Ukraine.

Five top generals – Maj. Gens. Vasily Kukushkin, Alexander Laas, Andrey Lipilin, Alexander Udovenko and Yuri Instrankin — in addition to Police Colonel Emil Musin were fired by the Russian president on Monday, the Russian newspaper Pravda reported, citing a decree extract, which a source close to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia confirmed of its authenticity to the news outlet.

Pravda, citing Russian media organization RBC, noted that a standard employee reshuffle procedure accounted for why the top officials had been fired.

But the development comes as officials have noted that Russia has suffered an unprecedented loss of top officers and generals.

“In modern history, there is no situation comparable in terms of the deaths of generals. … Here, on the Russian side, in a two-month period, we’ve seen at least a dozen, if not more, Russian generals killed,” former Supreme Allied Commander at NATO, Retired Adm. James Stavridis, told John Catsimatidis on WABC 770 AM in an interview early last month.

The United Kingdom’s defense ministry also noted that Russia had likely suffered serious losses “mid and junior ranking officers” amid the ongoing conflict.

“Brigade and battalion commanders likely deploy forwards into harm’s way because they are held to an uncompromising level of responsibility for their units’ performance. Similarly, junior officers have had to lead to the lowest level tactical actions, as the army lacks the cadre of highly trained and empowered non-commissioned officers (NCOs) who fulfill that role in Western forces,” the ministry in an intelligence update late last month.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russians out of track worlds barring unexpected end to war

    Barring a sudden, unexpected end to the war in Ukraine, athletes from Russia and Belarus will be banned from next month's track and field world championships, which marks the largest international sports event since the end of the Winter Olympics and Paralympics. An official from World Athletics said the federation is sticking with a ban of Russians and Belarusians from its events — a policy it adopted shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, with Belarus aiding the Russian cause. Asked about the status of the Russians for the July 12-25 world championships in Eugene, Oregon, World Athletics referred The Associated Press to a March 1 statement that announced the ban.

  • Report: Merkel slams war in Ukraine, hints at next role

    Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has slammed Russia's attack on Ukraine and suggested a possible return to the limelight in her first semi-public comments since leaving office, the country's dpa news agency reported Thursday. Speaking at a trade union event late Wednesday, Merkel reportedly said she felt the need to address the war in Ukraine despite not wanting to provide any commentary from the sidelines, having stepped down as chancellor last December. Dpa quoted the former long-time leader saying she supported “all efforts by the German government as well as the European Union, the United States, our partners in the G-7, in NATO and the U.N. to stop the barbaric war of attack by Russia.”

  • 10 Russian occupiers who looted in Bucha have been identified

    IRYNA BALACHUK - THURSDAY, 2 JUNE 2022, 16:05 Police identified 10 Russian servicemen who robbed the homes of civilians in the town of Bucha near Kyiv and sent the loot to their relatives. Source: The Office of the Attorney General on Telegram Quote from the Office of the Attorney General : "10 Russian servicemen who looted the property of the civilian population of the Bucha Amalgamated Territorial Community of Kyiv Oblast (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been identi

  • Russia warns West of weapons repercussions, pounds Ukraine

    Britain pledged Thursday to send sophisticated medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine, joining the United States and Germany in equipping the embattled nation with advanced weapons for shooting down aircraft and knocking out artillery.

  • Biden adviser: U.S. still would face ‘record high inflation’ if there hadn’t been a $2 trillion spending package — and there would be ‘much higher unemployment’

    Bharat Ramamurti, an economic adviser to President Biden, defends 2021's big COVID-19 aid package, while Republicans charge it has contributed to high prices.

  • 20 wounded on board, and we were hit by air defence missile - pilot describes his missions to Azovstal

    IRYNA BALACHUK - THURSDAY, 2 JUNE 2022, 13:05 SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO A helicopter pilot, who carried out missions to deliver supplies and evacuate the wounded from Azovstal, recounts how they prepared for the missions, what risks were involved, how Russian occupiers shot down the helicopter of his comrade-in-arms, and how he was able to fly with one engine not working to the landing site and thus save the 20 people on board.

  • Putin’s most valuable military weapon is oil

    It's now clear that breaking Putin's will — and ending his war in Ukraine —requires a chokehold on Moscow's oil revenue.

  • U.S. car sales at ‘recessionary levels,’ as inflation, rising interest rate concerns increase, RBC says

    U.S. new-car sales dipped below an annualized 13 million vehicles in May, prompting analysts at RBC to say they are at “recessionary levels,” although demand is still heated and auto makers offer few if any incentives to those looking to buy a new vehicle. The market “appears increasingly concerned about the economy, inflation, rising interest rates and a recession,” the analysts, led by Joseph Spak, said in their note. Demand for new cars has outstripped supply as auto makers across the globe grapple with ongoing shortages and other supply-chain snags.

  • Russians showed footage from test site in Russia, but said they were working "under fire from Armed Forces of Ukraine"

    WEDNESDAY, 1 JUNE 2022, 18:41 Journalists have found out that, although the Russian Ministry of Defence have been showing a propaganda video about the work of their military units on the territory of Ukraine, the video was actually made at a training ground in the Belgorod region.

  • Russia Goes After British MP’s Son for Killing of Chechen Commander in Ukraine

    via YouTube/The Telegraph Russia’s National Guard has confirmed that a Chechen commander was killed in a bloody firefight with foreign volunteers in Ukraine—and they singled out the son of a British lawmaker as one of those responsible.Ben Grant, a 30-year-old former Royal Marine and the son of Helen Grant, a Conservative MP and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s special envoy on girls’ education, joined British and U.S. servicemen fighting Russian forces in Ukraine back in March, telling British me

  • Musk Holds MacKenzie Scott Responsible for His Political Problems

    Tesla's CEO recently said he would vote Republican in the midterm elections in November after having voted Democratic in the past.

  • Russia won't close Tsar Peter's 'window to Europe', Kremlin says

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia did not plan to close "the window" to Europe which Tsar Peter the Great sought to open 300 years ago even though the West has imposed the most onerous sanctions in recent history over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion has killed thousands, displaced 13 million and raised fears of a broader conflict between the United States and Russia, by far the world's biggest nuclear powers. President Vladimir Putin says the West wants to destroy Russia, that the economic sanctions are akin to a declaration of economic war and that now Russia will turn towards building ties with other powers in Asia and Middle East.

  • Ukrainians are still trying to buy fighter jets, but a Ukrainian pilot says the changing air war requires different weapons

    As of May 12, the "Buy Me a Fighter Jet" campaign had raised only $221,600 for what would likely be a multimillion-dollar fighter jet purchase.

  • Tapes Expose Republicans’ Plan to Takeover Democratic-Majority Polls

    It’s safe to assume that our next election period will bring some more “voter fraud prevention” foolery. However, some GOP members in Michigan have gone beyond just election poll police. They plan to take the polls into their own hands. According to a POLITICO report, video recordings of GOP members and grassroots activists were released, exposing their strategy to target and possibly overturn votes in Democratic voting precincts.

  • Ukrainian pensioners present “biological weapon” to fight against Russia

    Ukrainian retirees, who call themselves the “Biden Division”, after U.S. President Joe Biden, presented a new “biological weapon” that is supposed to help Ukraine’s Armed Forces in their fight against Russia, in asatirical video published on YouTube on June 1.

  • German leader says Russian economy is collapsing; Putin fires 5 more generals: Live Ukraine updates

    Russia’s economy is falling apart and “time is working against Russia” and its president, Vladimir Putin, a top German officials said. Live updates.

  • Ukrainian troops destroy 2 Russian landing boats Pivden (South) Operational Command

    IRYNA BALACHUK - THURSDAY, 2 JUNE 2022, 08:24 On 1 June, Ukrainian missile and artillery units destroyed two Russian speed landing craft in the south of Ukraine. Source: Pivden (South) Operational Command on Facebook Details: It is reported that Russian troops had hidden the landing boats in the Dnipro-Buh estuary; the boats were being held at the ready to perform sabotage and reconnaissance tasks.

  • Zelenskyy says Ukraine is losing 60 to 100 soldiers a day, a rare glimpse of Ukraine's losses during Russia's invasion

    Ukraine has not offered much information on its troop losses during Russia's invasion, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave an update on Tuesday.

  • Jury deliberates verdict in 'We Build The Wall' fraud trial

    A prosecutor told jurors in closing arguments at a criminal trial Tuesday that there is overwhelming evidence that organizers of a “We Build The Wall” campaign to raise millions of dollars for a wall along the U.S. southern border defrauded investors by lying to them. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Sobelman urged Manhattan federal court jurors to deliver guilty verdicts on fraud and conspiracy charges against the lone defendant: Timothy Shea. “You will quickly see that the evidence is overwhelming,” the prosecutor said as he delivered a rebuttal after defense attorney John Meringolo told the jury that an acquittal was the only fair verdict.

  • Turkey's Baykar donates drone for Ukraine after Lithuanian crowdfunder

    Manufacturer Baykar and Turkey's Defence Industry Agency will donate a Bayraktar TB2 advanced combat drone to Lithuania for transfer to Ukraine, after Lithuanians crowdfunded nearly 6 million euros to buy it, Lithuania's defence ministry said on Thursday. Baykar will deliver the drone in a few weeks. "We came to Turkey to agree on conditions for the drone purchase, but they prepared the most pleasant surprise possible for us," Deputy Defence Minister Vilius Semaska said in a statement.