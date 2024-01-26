Putin, in first public comments, says Ukraine shot down Russian plane

Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed Ukraine on Friday in his first public reaction following the crash of the Russian Il-76 aircraft in the Belgorod region.

The air defence system on Ukrainian-controlled territory had shot down the Ilyushin with two missiles, Putin said in St Petersburg at a meeting with military representatives.

The Ukrainian side had known in advance that 65 of their prisoners of war were on board. The plane crashed on Wednesday. Ukraine disputes the Russian claims and has called for an independent investigation.

"What happened is a crime," Putin stressed. He called for an investigation into the incident.

The Ilyushin was shot down either by the US Patriot system or by a European system - "most likely a French one," Putin said.

After examining the missile remains, there would be a clear answer in a few days as to which system had been used. The people in Ukraine also need to know what happened, he said.

"I don't know whether they did it on purpose or by mistake, out of thoughtlessness - but they did it."

Putin categorically rejected the idea that the Russian armed forces could have shot down their own aircraft. "Our air defence systems are fundamentally incapable of launching a strike against one of our own aircraft," he said.

The anti-aircraft missiles struck two or three minutes after take-off, he said. According to Russian information, nine Russian crew members also died.

The Ukrainian military intelligence service had been informed in advance about the transport of the prisoners of war, Putin said. However, there is still no independent confirmation about whether there were actually prisoners on board.

At the meeting, which was attended by soldiers returning from the war, Putin said the objectives of his invasion were being achieved. He said that 600,000 soldiers were currently deployed on the front line.