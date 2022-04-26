Putin gets what he didn’t want: Ukraine army closer to West

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ROBERT BURNS
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Lloyd Austin
    American military officer and 28th US Secretary of Defense

WASHINGTON (AP) — The longer Ukraine’s army fends off the invading Russians, the more it absorbs the advantages of Western weaponry and training — exactly the transformation President Vladimir Putin wanted to prevent by invading in the first place.

The list of arms flowing to Ukraine is long and growing longer. It includes new American battlefield aerial drones and the most modern U.S. and Canadian artillery, anti-tank weapons from Norway and others, armored vehicles and anti-ship missiles from Britain and Stinger counter-air missiles from the U.S., Denmark, and other countries.

If Ukraine can hold off the Russians, its accumulating arsenal of Western weapons could have a transformative effect in a country that has, like other former Soviet republics, relied mainly on arms and equipment from the Soviet era.

But sustaining that military aid won’t be easy. It is costly and, for some supplier nations, politically risky. It also is being taken out of Western stockpiles that at some point will need to be replenished. That is why U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin convened a meeting Tuesday at Germany’s Ramstein air base to work out ways to keep it going, now and for the long run. Defense ministers and top military leaders from approximately 40 countries participated.

After the meeting, Austin told a news conference at Ramstein that Germany had agreed to send 50 Cheetah anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine and that the meeting had served to unify the West’s efforts to help Ukraine “win today and build strength for tomorrow.” He said the participating nations had agreed to continue similar consultations through monthly meetings, either in person or virtually.

“We’ve got to move at the speed of war,” Austin said.

The goal, Austin said ahead of the conference, is not just to support Ukrainian defenses but to help them prevail against a larger invading force. In opening remarks to the meeting, he said Ukraine’s allies will “keep moving heaven and earth” to meet Ukraine’s near-term security requirements.

“We believe they can win if they have the right equipment, the right support,” Austin said on Monday in Poland after returning from a visit to Kyiv with Secretary of State Antony Blinken that included a discussion of Ukraine’s military needs. He also said the goal is to “see Russia weakened to the degree that it can’t do the kinds of things it has done in invading Ukraine.”

Despite its early failings, the Russian military still holds some advantages that will be put to the test in the eastern Donbas region, where they are assembling more combat troops and firepower even as the U.S. and its NATO allies scramble to get artillery and other heavy weaponry to that area in time to make a difference.

With the war’s outcome in doubt after two months of fighting, the Pentagon is providing 90 of the U.S. Army’s most modern howitzers, along with 183,000 rounds of artillery — and other sophisticated weaponry that could give the Ukrainians an important edge in looming battles. The U.S. also is arranging more training for Ukrainians on key weaponry, including howitzers and at least two kinds of armed drone aircraft.

On Monday, Austin and Blinken announced $713 million in foreign military financing for Ukraine and 15 allied and partner countries in Europe; some $322 million is earmarked for Kyiv, in part to help Ukraine transition to more advanced weapons and air defense systems. The remainder will be split among NATO members and other nations that have provided Ukraine with critical military supplies since the war with Russia began, officials said.

Such financing is different from previous U.S. military assistance for Ukraine. It is not a donation of weapons and equipment from Pentagon stockpiles but rather cash that countries can use to purchase supplies that they might need.

The Ukrainians say they need even more, including long-range air defense systems, fighter jets, tanks and multiple-launch rocket systems.

“It will be true to say that the United States now leads the effort in ensuring this transition of Ukraine to Western-style weapons, in arranging training for Ukrainian soldiers,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, adding, “and I only regret that it didn’t happen a month or two months ago from the very beginning of the war.”

Philip Breedlove, a retired U.S. general who led NATO in Europe from 2013 to 2016, says his shorthand summary of what Putin wants in Ukraine and elsewhere on the Russian periphery is, “Weapons out, NATO back, and no America.”

“What has happened is, Mr. Putin is getting exactly what he did not want. He’s getting more weapons forward, he’s getting more NATO forward, and he’s getting more America in Europe,” Breedlove said in an interview.

The complexities of keeping up Western military aid to Ukraine, even as its troops are fully occupied with a brutal war, are a reminder of what is at stake. Putin said before launching the invasion that Moscow could not tolerate what he saw as a Western effort to make Ukraine a de facto member of NATO. He argued that Ukraine’s interest in westernizing and in remaining outside of Russia’s orbit was due to “external forces” such as U.S. pressure.

Putin has demanded that Ukraine forswear membership in the NATO alliance, and beyond that he has insisted on turning back the clock to 1997 before NATO had begun adding former Soviet and Soviet-allied nations to its ranks.

There is little prospect of Ukraine joining NATO, but Russia’s war has in fact brought NATO closer to Ukraine. The result has been a boost to Ukraine’s prospects for mounting a successful defense, even in the eastern Donbas region where the Russians hold certain advantages and where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting since 2014.

___

AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea's Kim Jong Un vows to expand nuclear capacity at 'fastest possible speed'

    North Korea's Kim Jong Un vows to expand nuclear capacity at 'fastest possible speed'

  • Philippine Conglomerate Ayala Targets U.S. Wind Projects

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp. plans to acquire wind projects in the U.S. in line with a target to boost its renewable energy capacity to 5,000 megawatts by 2025.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names Envoy‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf

  • Russia to cut off gas supply to Poland

    Moscow announced that it will be cutting off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria as of Wednesday, according to a Bloomberg report. Russia had previously threatened to cease gas supplies to any country that refuses Russian President Vladimir Putin’s stipulation that countries pay for Russia’s gas in rubles, but the European Union has insisted that…

  • Vice President Kamala Harris Tests Positive for COVID-19

    Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via GettyVice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, her office revealed in a statement on Tuesday, joining millions of others who have contracted the illness since the coronavirus pandemic first began more than two years ago.“Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests,” Harris’ spokesperson, Kirsten Allen, announced. Harris, Allen continued, “will isolate and continue to work from the vice president’s resi

  • Lawmakers return from Poland with resolve to help Ukraine

    House lawmakers returning from recent visits to Eastern Europe are warning that the effort to defend Ukraine from Russia will be long, bloody, expensive — and fully necessary to shield a global democratic order from the growing threat of creeping despotism. The lawmakers are promising to step up the U.S. involvement in the conflict, on…

  • The Hill’s Morning Report — What changes at Twitter under Musk?

    Twitter is a micro-blogging platform that Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, says is a digital town square that will improve after he closes his ownership agreement reached on Monday with the company’s board to spend about $44 billion and take it private. Twitter’s ownership upheaval might have been a techie market-focused sidebar,…

  • Kristen Bell Raves About 'Number One' Husband Dax Shepard: 'Best There Ever Was'

    Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have been married since 2013

  • Russia halts gas shipments to Poland, signaling escalation against EU, report says

    Polish news site Onet.Pl said Tuesday Russia stopped gas exports to Poland, citing government and industry sources.

  • Darfur: Why are Sudan's Janjaweed on the attack again?

    Two decades since the conflict began, deadly raids by Arab militia are becoming more frequent.

  • Rand Paul echoes Putin's talking points on Ukraine while arguing with Blinken over Russia's motives for invading

    Though Paul said there was no justifying Russia's invasion, he also parroted Putin's rhetoric about NATO and Ukraine's history.

  • Why has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict explained

    Vladimir Putin’s military assault continues in face of near-unanimous international condemnation

  • Key U.S. senator criticizes Blinken for failing to condemn Turkish jailing of philanthropist

    The influential chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee criticized Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday for failing to condemn Turkey's decision to convict philanthropist Osman Kavala to life imprisonment, a verdict seen as symbolic of President Tayyip Erdogan's crackdown on dissent. Kavala was jailed for life without parole on Monday after he was convicted of trying to overthrow the government by financing protests, in a case that Europe's top court and Western powers called politically motivated. The State Department issued a statement on Monday saying it was "deeply troubled and disappointed" by the conviction and calling for Kavala's release.

  • Poland and Bulgaria say Russia suspending natgas supplies over rubles

    Officials in Poland and Bulgaria say Russia is suspending their countries' natural gas deliveries starting on Wednesday.

  • No one knows what Musk's Twitter takeover means for the company

    Even Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal doesn’t know what Elon Musk’s acquisition of the company means for the service or its employees.

  • Escaping the beach: Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island work to ease brutal summer traffic

    Nobody wants to spend hours moving inches at a time to escape the logjam on Charleston’s beaches. Two of the towns want to make getting off their islands a little easier.

  • Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko calls to “de-Putinize” Russia.

    Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko called to “de-Putinize” Russia while recently talking to hosts in New Day With John Berman and Brianna Keilar. Poroshenko said that the nomination of the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine is of symbolic importance and Ukraine welcomed that.

  • Kelly Stafford 'can’t handle' calling her nanny a nanny: 'She's like my better half'

    "I can't even be 24-7 with my children so I don't know how she is," Kelly Stafford shares her love and admiration for her nanny, Tata.

  • N. Korea's Kim vows to bolster nuke capability during parade

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to accelerate the development of nuclear weapons and threatened to use them if provoked in a speech he delivered at a military parade that featured powerful missiles capable of targeting the country's rivals, state media reported Tuesday. Kim's remarks suggest he will continue provocative weapons tests in a pressure campaign aimed at wresting concessions from the United States and its allies. The parade Monday night marked the 90th anniversary of North Korea’s army — the backbone of the Kim family’s authoritarian rule — and was held as the country's economy is battered by pandemic-related difficulties, punishing U.S.-led sanctions and its own mismanagement.

  • Michelin confirms 2022 forecast despite supply constraints

    "In 2022, in a very uncertain environment, markets should show slight growth," Michelin said in a statement, adding that growth in passenger car, truck and speciality business markets would be at the lower end of the ranges initially forecast. Finance chief Yves Chapot said in a call that the group expects inflation to hit the company by 1 billion euros more than what it had forecast before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, mostly from raw materials, bringing its total impact to 2.4 billion euros. The company's balance sheet exposure to Russia and Ukraine still amounted to roughly 200 million euros, he noted.

  • Zelenskiy's hometown now a hub for fleeing Ukrainians

    STORY: In recent days, the southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih has become a hub for hundreds of people fleeing conflict, including children and the elderly.But the industrial hub is better known as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's hometown.Here, he is held in high regard by local residents.“We can say that Zelenskiy is a hero. And this is the city of our great hero.” Most of the people who have traveled to visit the community center here for support are from the nearby, war-torn Kherson region where Russian forces have continued to advance. They hope to register with the local authorities and collect humanitarian aid, like blankets and food. 62-year-old Liudmyla Grakh made it to the city just days ago, but her husband died from a heart attack while attempting to flee.“I have nowhere else to go. I am here with my sister. When they say it’s alright to return home, I will return home." The city’s deputy mayor says the number of displaced Ukrainians arriving from Kherson has been reaching up to 1,000 each day.Most of them aren’t planning to stay for the long-term, as many fear that Kryvyi Rih is right on the edge of the conflict. Still, some local residents told Reuters they’re not too worried about the possibility of Russian troops advancing in what Moscow calls a “special military operation”. “At first there was panic. Every single day I thought, ‘where should I flee to?’ I have a daughter, I wanted to drive her away somewhere from all of this. But then we calmed down a little bit. And believed that we can do this. So why we should go somewhere else in the first place?” According to the United Nations Refugee Agency, more than 5 million Ukrainians have fled abroad since the start of the conflict in late February. Millions more are displaced within the country.