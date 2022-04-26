Putin gets what he didn't want: Ukraine army closer to West

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ROBERT BURNS
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Lloyd Austin
    American military officer and 28th US Secretary of Defense

WASHINGTON (AP) — The longer Ukraine's army fends off the invading Russians, the more it absorbs the advantages of Western weaponry and training — exactly the transformation President Vladimir Putin wanted to prevent by invading in the first place.

The list of arms flowing to Ukraine is long and growing longer. It includes new American battlefield aerial drones and the most modern U.S. and Canadian artillery. Also, anti-tank weapons from Norway and others; armored vehicles and anti-ship missiles from Britain; and Stinger counter-air missiles from the U.S., Denmark and other countries.

If Ukraine can hold off the Russians, its accumulating arsenal of Western weapons could have a transformative effect in a country that has, like other former Soviet republics, relied mainly on arms and equipment from the Soviet era.

But sustaining that military aid won't be easy. It is costly and, for some supplier nations, politically risky. It also is being taken out of Western stockpiles that at some point will need to be replenished. That is why U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is convening a meeting Tuesday at Germany's Ramstein air base to work out ways to keep it going, now and for the long run. Defense ministers and top military leaders from approximately 40 countries are to participate.

The goal, Austin said, is not just to support Ukrainian defenses but to help them prevail against a larger invading force.

“We believe they can win if they have the right equipment, the right support,” Austin said on Monday in Poland after returning from a visit to Kyiv with Secretary of State Antony Blinken that included discussion of Ukraine's military needs. He also said the goal is to “see Russia weakened to the degree that it can't do the kinds of things it has done in invading Ukraine.”

Despite its early failings, the Russian military still holds some advantages that will be put to the test in the eastern Donbas region, where they are assembling more combat troops and firepower even as the U.S. and its NATO allies scramble to get artillery and other heavy weaponry to that area in time to make a difference.

With the war's outcome in doubt after two months of fighting, the Pentagon is providing 90 of the U.S. Army's most modern howitzers, along with 183,000 rounds of artillery — and other sophisticated weaponry that could give the Ukrainians an important edge in looming battles. The U.S. also is arranging more training for Ukrainians on key weaponry, including howitzers and at least two kinds of armed drone aircraft.

On Monday, Austin and Blinken announced $713 million in foreign military financing for Ukraine and 15 allied and partner countries in Europe; some $322 million is earmarked for Kyiv, in part to help Ukraine transition to more advanced weapons and air defense systems. The remainder will be split among NATO members and other nations that have provided Ukraine with critical military supplies since the war with Russia began, officials said.

Such financing is different from previous U.S. military assistance for Ukraine. It is not a donation of weapons and equipment from Pentagon stockpiles but rather cash that countries can use to purchase supplies that they might need.

The Ukrainians say they need even more, including long-range air defense systems, fighter jets, tanks and multiple-launch rocket systems.

“It will be true to say that the United States now leads the effort in ensuring this transition of Ukraine to Western-style weapons, in arranging training for Ukrainian soldiers,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, adding, “and I only regret that it didn’t happen a month or two months ago from the very beginning of the war.”

Philip Breedlove, a retired U.S. general who led NATO in Europe from 2013 to 2016, says his shorthand summary of what Putin wants in Ukraine and elsewhere on the Russian periphery is, “Weapons out, NATO back, and no America.”

“What has happened is, Mr. Putin is getting exactly what he did not want. He's getting more weapons forward, he's getting more NATO forward, and he's getting more America in Europe,” Breedlove said in an interview.

The complexities of keeping up Western military aid to Ukraine, even as its troops are fully occupied with a brutal war, are a reminder of what is at stake. Putin said before launching the invasion that Moscow could not tolerate what he saw as a Western effort to make Ukraine a de facto member of NATO. He argued that Ukraine's interest in westernizing and in remaining outside of Russia's orbit was due to “external forces” such as U.S. pressure.

Putin has demanded that Ukraine forswear membership in the NATO alliance, and beyond that he has insisted on turning back the clock to 1997, before NATO had begun adding former Soviet and Soviet-allied nations to its ranks.

There is little prospect of Ukraine joining NATO, but Russia's war has in fact brought NATO closer to Ukraine. The result has been a boost to Ukraine's prospects for mounting a successful defense, even in the eastern Donbas region where the Russians hold certain advantages and where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting since 2014.

___

AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russians impressed by Ukrainian volunteers in occupied territories, says Ukrainian intelligence

    A large volunteer movement has unfolded in the Russian-occupied territories of Kharkiv Oblast, consisting of Ukrainians who are self-organizing to provide mutual aid to the local residents, reportedly impressing the Russian occupying forces, said Ukrainian intelligence via Telegram messenger on April 24.

  • Explosions heard, then fires break out at two oil depots in Russia's Bryansk

    A fire broke out at an oil depot in the Fokinsky district of Russia's town of Bryansk overnight on April 25, the Main Directorate of Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations in Bryansk Oblast has reported.

  • Trump Evokes The 'P' Word Again, And Twitter Foes Know It's As Sexist As Ever

    The former president's attack on Prince Harry as "whipped" was the latest addition to Trump's long history of misogynistic slurs.

  • Azovstal steel plant becomes symbol of Ukrainian resistance

    In what has become symbolic of their fierce defense against Russia, Ukrainian forces are holding onto the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works plant in the besieged city of Mariupol.

  • German ex-Chancellor Schroeder urged to leave Scholz party

    The co-leader of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s party said Monday that former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, whose ties to the Russian energy industry have left him increasingly isolated at home, should leave the party. Asked whether Schroeder should leave the party, Esken replied: “He should.”

  • North Korea’s Kim Jong Un vows to bolster nuclear capability at ‘maximum speed’

    Kim’s speech came as North Korea remains locked in a long-running diplomatic standoff with the United States over the North’s nuclear program.

  • For NATO pilots trained to fly MiGs, learning to fly the F-35 'is far too much to grasp,' former F-35 test pilot says

    Transitioning to the "cosmic spaceship" that is the F-35 is too much to ask of MiG pilots, former F-35 test pilot Billie Flynn told The Aviationist.

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Family of Aiden Aslin begs Boris Johnson to help free him

    World War Three a 'real' danger, says Kremlin Ukrainian rape victim ordered to help Russian troops hunt for women Russian fuel depots set ablaze after Ukrainian strikes Many Bucha victims killed by metal darts Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Russia targeting Western weapons shipments in Ukraine as Donbas assault begins

    "The fight for Donbas will be won or lost primarily on logistics," a former Pentagon official said.

  • Alarming New Numbers: COVID ‘Erased’ Decade of Growth in US Preschool Enrollment

    Enrollment in state pre-K programs fell for the first time in two decades after a period of steady growth, according to a new report focusing on the 2020-21 school year. Before the pandemic, states were serving 44% of 4-year-olds. Now they might not reach 40% over the next 10 years, the report found. “The pandemic […]

  • South Korean researchers develop first-ever computer that can save data without power

    A research team at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) in South Korea announced on Monday that they have developed the first computer that can save data without the use of a power supply. Led by KAIST electrical engineering professor Jung Myoung-soo, the research team created the Lightweight Persistence Centric System, also known as Light PC, reported The Korea Herald. In the case of a power shutdown, the device converts data into a non-volatile state which allows the computer’s information to remain as it is without losing data.

  • America's Road to the Ukraine War

    Smoke hung over the gray streets that day in Kyiv, where protesters had piled tires, furniture and barbed wire to barricade themselves from security forces. Torn blue and yellow Ukrainian flags whipped in the wind, and candles left on sidewalks marked where people had been gunned down. A drawing of a reviled president depicted as a pig was tacked to a lamp post. And yet there was a feeling of hope in Kyiv in March 2014, as U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry met with survivors of a violent crackd

  • Social media posts overplay North Korea's support for Russian invasion of Ukraine, analysts say

    Social media posts claim North Korea has decided to send troops to Ukraine to support Russia, citing a report by Russian state media. However, the report makes no mention of North Korea sending troops to Ukraine. There have been no official reports or statements to support the claim, as of April 26. North Korean experts told AFP it was "highly unlikely" that Pyongyang would deploy troops to Ukraine."[Breaking] Russian state media reported that North Korea has decided to send troops to Ukraine to

  • Ukraine will launch counteroffensive in two weeks says military expert Rustamzade

    In an interview with NV, renowned Azeri military expert Agil Rustamzade evaluates Russia’s chances of capturing southern and eastern Ukraine, and talks about the developments on the ground.

  • Russian missile strike on Odesa kills journalist, her three-month-old baby

    Journalist Valeria Glodan and her three-month-old daughter were killed in a Russian missile attack on the city of Odesa on April 23, the journalist's friend Olena Povoliaieva wrote on Facebook.

  • California desalination plant hits regulatory hurdle

    (Reuters) -A proposed California desalination plant that would produce 50 million gallons of drinking water per day failed a crucial regulatory hurdle on Monday, possibly dooming a project that had been promoted as a partial solution for sustained drought. The staff of the California Coastal Commission recommended denying approval of the Huntington Beach plant proposed by Poseidon Water, controlled by the infrastructure arm of Canada's Brookfield Asset Management. The commission's staff said the project was more susceptible to sea-level rise than was understood when it was first proposed more than two decades ago.

  • Fire at oil depot in Russia's Bryansk, near Ukraine

    STORY: In a statement, the ministry said the fire took place at a facility owned by oil pipeline company Transneft at 2 a.m. Moscow time, and there had been no need to evacuate any parts of the city of 400,000 people.Russia's investigative committee said in a separate statement that its head, Alexander Bastrykin, has ordered a probe into the incident. Ukrainian officials have so far made no comment on the fire and its possible cause.Bryansk is an administrative center 154 km (96 miles) northeast of the Ukrainian border, near the Sumy and Chernihiv regions, and is about 380 km (236 miles) distant from Moscow, the Russian capital.Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine, now entering their third month, a special military operation.

  • Moldova warns of effort to create 'pretexts' for conflict after explosions in pro-Russia separatist region Transnistria

    In a statement, Moldovan authorities expressed concern about a reported explosion on the "so-called security structures" in Tiraspol.

  • Cities Want to Return to Pre-Pandemic Life. One Obstacle: Transit Crime.

    CHICAGO — For months, Anna Balla, 47, tolerated the unruly behavior she says has become commonplace when riding the “L” downtown: smoking, harassment and even a stranger’s uninvited use of her shoulder to vault himself into a spot in a crowded Chicago train. But it was a ride in March that made her swear off the trains completely. At a busy stop in the heart of the Loop during rush hour, she saw a young shirtless man yanking a woman and hitting her with an empty beer bottle as she cowered and sc

  • Rich Russians appear to be deserting luxury Alpine ski resorts where chalets can cost $250,000 a week to rent

    A chalet rental operator told Insider of a Russian family that left mid-stay after war broke out, and of a "noticeable absence" of Russian bookings.