Putin gives first public reaction to drone attack on Kremlin

On May 3, the terrorist country's propaganda resources reported a drone attack on the Kremlin

When asked about the drone that attacked the Kremlin Senate dome, Putin said that it was made out of wire and some, however modern, materials and only contained around 400 grams of TNT, a Russian propagandist Andrey Kolesnikov, who was present at the meeting, said.

Read also: Video footage of mysterious Kremlin explosion

Putin said the drone was homemade, also claiming that such homemade drones had flown into Russia's Khmeimim Air Base in Syria, and that he was familiar with them.

Read also: Retired SBU major general says ‘third parties’ might have been behind alleged drone attack on Kremlin

Despite this, the May 9 ceremony at the Red Square in Moscow was held under unprecedented security measures. The public had to go through four different check points on the way from the subway to the square. Security guards confiscated, for example, an IQOS mouthpiece from a journalist and a packet of Tik Tac mints from another.

On May 3, the Kremlin's press office accused Ukraine of being behind the drone attack on Putin's working office and Moscow Kremlin apartment.

However, Putin wasn't affected as he was working in another of his residences – in Novo-Ogaryovo near the Russian capital.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied that Ukraine had attacked any Russian territories.

Presidential Office advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said Russia may have tried to seize informational initiative and to justify its war crimes in Ukraine in such a way.

Read also: Zelenskyy’s advisor calls drone attack on Kremlin ‘absolutely staged’

He also speculated that Russia may have prepared other major terror attacks to be blamed on Ukraine.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine