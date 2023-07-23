Putin gives his version of why Russia withdrew from grain initiative

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia withdrew from the grain initiative because it allegedly did not justify the humanitarian purpose of reducing the famine risk in the poorest countries of Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Source: Putin's article "Russia and Africa: Joining Forces for Peace, Progress and a Successful Future", published by the Kremlin

Details: Putin wrote that Russia allegedly pledged to contribute to the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative last year, because from the very beginning it was aimed at ensuring global food security, reducing the famine threat and helping the poorest countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

However, the Russian president said the grain initiative was "shamelessly used exclusively for the enrichment of large American and European businesses that exported and resold grain from Ukraine".

Putin claimed that over 70% of goods exported from Ukraine for almost a year following the agreement allegedly went to countries with high and above-average income levels, including the EU, while less than 3% went to countries such as Ethiopia, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen and Afghanistan.

The Russian president also complained that "none of the agreement conditions related to the removal of sanctions on Russian grain exports and fertilisers to world markets have been fulfilled."

"Taking into account all these facts, the extension of the grain initiative, which has not lived up to its humanitarian purpose, has lost its meaning. We objected to the further extension of the agreement and its implementation ended on 18 July," Putin wrote in the article.

At the same time, the head of the Kremlin said that the Russian Federation is capable of "replacing Ukrainian grain both on a commercial and free-of-charge basis".

Previously, Martin Griffiths, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, said Russia's withdrawal from the grain initiative "potentially threatens hunger and worse for millions of people".

"Some will go hungry, some will starve and many may die as a result of these decisions," Griffiths said.

Background:

On 17 July, the Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov announced the suspension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

On 17 July, the President of Ukraine discussed the restoration of food security and food supplies via the Black Sea with UN Secretary General António Guterres.

