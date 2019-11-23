Putin gloats over impeachment probe as Ukraine gets dragged through America's political mud

WASHINGTON – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky looked exasperated on Tuesday when an American reporter lobbed a question at him about the House impeachment inquiry, a far-away scandal that has jeopardized his presidency – and his country's future – as much as Donald Trump's.

“President Zelensky, is it true that you were ready to publicly announce an investigation into Burisma after your phone call with President Trump?" a CNN reporter asked Zelensky, referring to the Ukrainian energy company that hired former Vice President Joe Biden's son to serve on its board.

During that now-famous July 25 phone call, Trump asked Zelensky to open a probe into Biden, a Democratic political rival, and to investigate a debunked theory about Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election. The conversation sparked an explosive whistleblower complaint, now at the center of the impeachment inquiry, alleging that Trump had solicited foreign interference in the 2020 election.

Fast forward to Tuesday, when Zelensky had just emerged from a meeting with the prime minister of the Czech Republic. The two leaders were hoping to trumpet new economic and political cooperation between their two countries. Instead, the focus was on Trump, Burisma and the Bidens.

"I think everybody in Ukraine is so tired about Burisma," Zelensky responded. "We have our own country. We have our independence, we have our problems and questions. That's it."

A day later in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin was cheerful as he addressed the same issue. He said he was happy that "political battles" in the U.S. had shifted attention away from Russia's interference in the 2016 American presidential election.

“Thank God no one is accusing us of interfering in the U.S. elections anymore," Putin said at an economic forum in Moscow, according to the Associated Press. "Now they’re accusing Ukraine.”

Ukraine's tough position

In Washington, the impeachment inquiry has indeed further polarized an already bitterly divided Congress. But lawmakers across the political spectrum seem to agree on at least one point: it has put Ukraine – a strategic U.S. ally at war with Russia – in a horrible position.

"What we've done to Ukraine is absolutely devastating and debilitating," said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee who has been deeply involved in U.S.-Ukraine policy.

He and other Democrats blame Trump for trying to take advantage of a vulnerable U.S. ally that has already lost nearly 14,000 lives in its war against Russia. Zelensky, a 41-year-old former TV star, was elected in part on a pledge to help solve that deadly conflict.

After taking office in May, Zelensky needed an immediate, strong – and very public – show of support from Trump in that endeavor, Murphy and others say.

Instead, Trump denied Zelensky a coveted White House meeting, allegedly as leverage to get Zelensky to open the politically motivated investigations. Trump also temporarily withheld nearly $400 million in military aid that Ukraine needed to fight Russian-backed separatists inside its borders.

"This has been an extraordinary distraction that keeps the United States and the world focused on Ukraine but in a very negative way," said Heather Conley, director of the Europe program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a nonpartisan foreign policy think tank.

The impeachment inquiry has put a "question mark" around American support for Ukraine, Conley said, particularly the vital U.S. military aid that Ukraine desperately needs to defend itself against Russia. And it helps promote Putin's goals in other ways – by drawing attention to Ukraine's problems with corruption and by casting the U.S. as an unreliable ally.