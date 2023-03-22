If Putin goes to Europe, he should be detained and extradited to court in Hague – Blinken

Ukrainska Pravda
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken believes that European signatories to the Rome Statute should execute the arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and extradite him to the International Criminal Court.

Source: Blinken at a hearing in the US Senate Committee on Appropriations  on Wednesday, as European Pravda correspondent reports

Quote: "I believe that everyone who is a participant in the (International Criminal – Ed.) court and has certain obligations should fulfil their obligations," the Secretary of State said when asked whether Putin should be detained in Europe if he decided to go there.

Details: At the same time, he was evasive when asked whether the same fate would have awaited the Russian President if he had come to the United States.

"I can't say in advance because we need to consider the laws, and we, as you know, are not a member of the International Criminal Court. Therefore, I would not like to discuss it," Blinken said, adding that Putin is unlikely to plan to come to the United States in the near future.

Background: Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Affairs, on 17 March 2023.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



