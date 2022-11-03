If Putin goes to G20 summit, Ukraine not to participate in it Zelenskyy

3
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Ukraine will refuse to partake in the G20 summit  in Indonesia on 15-16 November if Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, is present there.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, at a joint briefing with Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the President of Greece, cited by Ukrinform news agency

Quote: "I am not up to date with who participates in the G20 summit. My personal position and the position of Ukraine is that if the leader of the Russian Federation participates, then Ukraine will not. We’ll see how it goes in the future."

Details: Zelenskyy remarked that today [on 3 November], during a phone call with Joko Widodo, the President of Indonesia, Ukraine was once again invited to the G20 summit.

Quote: "We were invited once again today. We’ll wait and see – there are only a few days left."

Background:

  • In late October, when making a speech at the Valdai Discussion Club, Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, claimed that he may visit the G20 Summit but he would "give it more thought."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea covertly supplying Russia with weapons, says US State Department

    North Korea is covertly supplying Russia with ammunition for use in the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said during a press briefing on Nov. 2.

  • Ukrainian gas company Naftogaz first-half loss widens to $1.6 billion

    Naftogaz's net loss widened to 57.16 billion hryvnias ($1.57 billion) from 1.65 billion hryvnias a year before, with most of the losses recorded in the first quarter, it said. Naftogaz, whose finances have been strained since the war started, said additional deductions for bad debt reserves associated with decreases in the solvency of its counterparties, as well as higher purchase prices of imported gas compared with sales prices contributed to the losses. The destruction of its assets due to military shelling by Russia also affected its first-quarter loss, it said.

  • FIFA 23's World Cup Trailer Gleefully Helps Sportswash A Deeply Controversial Tournament

    The upcoming World Cup, beginning in Qatar later this month, is easily one of the most controversial in the tournament’s 92-year history. And it hasn’t even kicked off yet.

  • North Korea fires suspected ICBM, warns U.S. against 'dangerous' choices

    North Korea fired multiple missiles into the sea on Thursday, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), prompting the United States and South Korea to extend air drills that have angered Pyongyang. Despite an initial government warning that the apparent ICBM had flown over Japan, triggering warning alarms for some residents, Tokyo later said this was incorrect. The launches came a day after the North fired a daily record 23 missiles, including one that landed off the coast of South Korea for the first time, and drew swift condemnation from Washington, Seoul and Tokyo.

  • Millions at risk of severe hunger in South Sudan: UN

    Almost eight million people in South Sudan, or two-thirds of the population in the deeply troubled country, are at risk of severe hunger, the United Nations warned on Thursday.

  • Brands are ‘quiet quitting’ Twitter over worries of what Musk will bring

    Brands wary of Twitter's content moderation are pausing their advertising on the platform.

  • Russians intensify “filtration” measures in occupied Luhansk Oblast, leading to numerous disappearances

    Russian occupation authorities in Luhansk Oblast are intensifying “filtration” measures, leading to numerous instances of people going missing after selective searches, Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Hayday stated on Telegram on Nov. 3.

  • UK leader reverses decision not to attend UN climate talks

    U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday reversed an earlier decision not to attend the U.N. climate summit in Egypt. Sunak's office previously said he had to skip the talks, which start on Sunday, because of “pressing domestic commitments," including the closely-watched government budget statement, expected to be announced on Nov. 17. Sunak's earlier decision to skip the talks were criticized by many, including climate adviser Alok Sharma.

  • You’ll be shocked to see LIV Golf’s top money earners compared to their earnings on the PGA Tour

    LIV distributed $255 million in prize money with 52 players earning more than $1 million.

  • UN watchdog: Ukraine inspections yield no indications of undeclared nuclear activity, materials

    Inspectors from the United Nations’s nuclear watchdog said they found no evidence of undeclared activity at Ukrainian sites after Russia alleged Kyiv was plotting to provoke Moscow with a radioactive weapon. “Over the past few days, the inspectors were able to carry out all activities that the IAEA had planned to conduct and were…

  • U.N. seeks exports of 'stranded' Russian fertilisers ahead of Black Sea grains deadline

    A senior U.N. official said on Thursday that the global body was prioritising efforts to export stranded Russian fertilisers from European ports and hopes to make advances before a deadline for renewing the Black Sea grains deal this month. Moscow on Wednesday resumed its participation in a U.N.-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative after a four-day suspension, easing pressure on food prices and allaying fears of a renewed global food crisis. However, Russia has stopped short of giving its support for a renewal of the deal beyond its Nov. 19 expiry and is urging the United Nations to help fulfil parts of the deal intended to ease Russia's food and fertiliser exports.

  • Security questions mount in wake of Paul Pelosi attack

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had a private security system set up that was supposed to notify law enforcement if there was an intrusion, but it’s unclear if it went off, sources confirmed to ABC News.

  • Wall Street Journal Asks 3 Women Over 65 If Abortion Has 'Faded in Importance' Before Midterms

    The Wall Street Journal released a poll Wednesday showing white suburban ladies have pulled the old switcheroo, just days before Election Day. When compared to the outlet’s last polling in August, suburban white women now favor Republican politicians by 15 points—and the conservative paper of note is using this data to show has “faded in importance” as an issue for Democrats.

  • Combine harvester and tractor blow up on mines in Kharkiv Oblast, one driver killed

    A tractor driver was killed and a combine harvester operator was wounded after their equipment ran over mines and exploded in the Bohodukhiv and Chuhuiv districts of Kharkiv Oblast. Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote from Syniehubov: "Mines continue to pose a grave threat throughout Kharkiv Oblast.

  • Russia expands “evacuation” of civilians in Kherson Oblast

    Russian occupation “administration” is going to relocate residents of the Kakhovka District, Kherson Oblast, deeper into Moscow-held territory, Russian news agency TASS reported on Nov. 1.

  • At least 2-3 months needed to prepare an attack from Belarus

    It will take at least two to three months to form a battlegroup to attack Ukraine from Belarus. Source: Oleksii Hromov, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directive of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during his briefing on 3 November Quote from Hromov: "At the moment, the movement [of Russian military personnel to Belarus - ed.

  • N Korea fires 23 missiles, prompting air raid alert in South

    Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired more than 20 missiles Wednesday, at least one of them in its direction and landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. The launches came hours after North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history” in protest of ongoing South Korean-U.S. military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal. The White House maintained that the United States has no hostile intent toward North Korea and vowed to work with allies to curb North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.

  • Russia bars civilians from crossing Dnipro River in Kherson

    Russian occupation “administration” has banned civilians from using Dnipro River crossings near Kherson, BBC Russian Service reported on Nov. 2.

  • Weinstein Accuser Put on Blast by Ex-Friend in Wild Sideshow

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyHarvey Weinstein’s lawyers on Wednesday managed to throw a wrench, if only briefly, into the latest criminal trial against the disgraced movie titan and convicted rapist by showcasing an ugly dispute between a woman accusing him of assault and her former friend.In essence, a woman who prosecutors planned to call to corroborate a former actress’ allegations that Weinstein sexually assaulted her refuses to take the stand—because she claims

  • Hardened Ukrainian brigade sees Russian vulnerability in Kherson City

    The soldiers of the 59th Motorized Brigade are bullish on their prospects of beating the Russians back at Kherson City.