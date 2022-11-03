If Putin goes to G20 summit, Ukraine not to participate in it Zelenskyy

Ukraine will refuse to partake in the G20 summit in Indonesia on 15-16 November if Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, is present there.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, at a joint briefing with Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the President of Greece, cited by Ukrinform news agency

Quote: "I am not up to date with who participates in the G20 summit. My personal position and the position of Ukraine is that if the leader of the Russian Federation participates, then Ukraine will not. We’ll see how it goes in the future."

Details: Zelenskyy remarked that today [on 3 November], during a phone call with Joko Widodo, the President of Indonesia, Ukraine was once again invited to the G20 summit.

Quote: "We were invited once again today. We’ll wait and see – there are only a few days left."

Background:

In late October, when making a speech at the Valdai Discussion Club, Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, claimed that he may visit the G20 Summit but he would "give it more thought."

