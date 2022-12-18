Putin is going to drag Belarus into ground warfare

The Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Naev, believes that during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Belarus, they will talk about a broader involvement of the Armed Forces of Belarus in the war against Ukraine, in particular in ground warfare.

Source: Naev, whose comment publishes Command of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Recently, the head of the Kremlin held an official meeting with the leadership of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, during which, as he personally noted, he considered the proposals of the military command for the near and medium-term prospects.

Immediately after that, he planned a meeting with the leadership of the Republic of Belarus, which will take place soon.

In our opinion, during this meeting, issues of further aggression against Ukraine and greater involvement of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus in the operation against Ukraine will be worked out, in particular, in our opinion, on land."

Background:

On 16 December, President of the aggressor country Vladimir Putin held a meeting with the Security Council, where he proposed to discuss "cooperation" with neighbouring countries. Putin also met with the military command on 16 December and discussed the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

On 19 December, Putin plans to visit Minsk with a broad governmental delegation. First, a meeting with all the ministers is planned, then a one-on-one meeting between Lukashenko and Putin, and then a press conference.

According to reports, the parties will discuss "the process of implementing previously adopted joint programmes", in particular trade and economic cooperation and joint projects "with an emphasis on import substitution industrialisation", cooperation in the energy sector and security issues.

Defence ministers of Belarus and Russia Viktor Khrenin and Sergei Shoigu will participate in the negotiations between Lukashenko and Putin in December. On 17 December, Shoigu inspected one of the occupiers’ military groups in the area of the so-called "special operation", as the war in Ukraine is called in Russia.

